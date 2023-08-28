100 WVIA Way
The Lady with the Black Veil

The Spider’s Web

Season 1 Episode 6 | 52m 00s

Aurora is an heiress; Cornelio manipulates Guido in an attempt to reclaim the estate.

Aired: 09/21/23
Extras
Watch 52:28
The Lady with the Black Veil
The Lady with the Black Veil
Clara reappears under a black veil and false name to work for her unknowing aunt.
Episode: S1 E11 | 52:28
Watch 54:15
The Lady with the Black Veil
Uncovered Truths
Convinced Guido is to blame, Clara gives evidence to the police.
Episode: S1 E12 | 54:15
Watch 51:19
The Lady with the Black Veil
Farewell Note
Fleeing the institution, Clara is struck and falls into the river, unconscious.
Episode: S1 E10 | 51:19
Watch 53:54
The Lady with the Black Veil
An Unhappy Wife
Clara and Guido overcome their unwillingness to marry. Cornelio has eyes on Anita.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:54
Watch 52:11
The Lady with the Black Veil
A New Beginning
Clara helps Matteo become a farm manager. Guido is tricked by his new love interest.
Episode: S1 E7 | 52:11
Watch 51:40
The Lady with the Black Veil
Broken Trust
Sent away for attacking Cornelio, Matteo’s studies are funded anonymously.
Episode: S1 E4 | 51:40
Watch 51:33
The Lady with the Black Veil
The Seed of Madness
A rift grows between Clara and Matteo. Guido runs into more money difficulty.
Episode: S1 E9 | 51:33
Watch 52:08
The Lady with the Black Veil
Aurora
Anita has a son with Cornelio--but persuades Matteo to marry her. Clara’s father is ill.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:08
Watch 54:02
The Lady with the Black Veil
Serious Doubts
Guido denies his affair. Clara falls ill and grows weak--all according to Cornelio’s plan.
Episode: S1 E8 | 54:02
Watch 53:27
The Lady with the Black Veil
At the Paternal House
The idea of an arranged marriage causes Clara to plot an escape with Matteo.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:27
