Extras
The idea of an arranged marriage causes Clara to plot an escape with Matteo.
Sent away for attacking Cornelio, Matteo’s studies are funded anonymously.
Aurora is an heiress; Cornelio manipulates Guido in an attempt to reclaim the estate.
Clara and Guido overcome their unwillingness to marry. Cornelio has eyes on Anita.
Taken from her home, Clara is forced to produce an heir for her father’s estate.
Clara helps Matteo become a farm manager. Guido is tricked by his new love interest.
Convinced Guido is to blame, Clara gives evidence to the police.
Fleeing the institution, Clara is struck and falls into the river, unconscious.
Clara reappears under a black veil and false name to work for her unknowing aunt.
A rift grows between Clara and Matteo. Guido runs into more money difficulty.
Latest Episodes
Clara reappears under a black veil and false name to work for her unknowing aunt.
Convinced Guido is to blame, Clara gives evidence to the police.
Fleeing the institution, Clara is struck and falls into the river, unconscious.
Clara and Guido overcome their unwillingness to marry. Cornelio has eyes on Anita.
Clara helps Matteo become a farm manager. Guido is tricked by his new love interest.
Sent away for attacking Cornelio, Matteo’s studies are funded anonymously.
Aurora is an heiress; Cornelio manipulates Guido in an attempt to reclaim the estate.
A rift grows between Clara and Matteo. Guido runs into more money difficulty.
Guido denies his affair. Clara falls ill and grows weak--all according to Cornelio’s plan.
The idea of an arranged marriage causes Clara to plot an escape with Matteo.