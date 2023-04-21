100 WVIA Way
The People's Protectors

Season 1 Episode 1 | 56m 23s

Native American veterans reflect on their experiences in the military during the Vietnam War. Even as they struggled with their relationship to the United States government from past oppression; the Dakota, Lakota, and Ojibwe warriors still felt compelled to honor their duty to their people as Akichita | Ogichidaag| Warriors, as protectors of the people.

Aired: 05/23/19 | Expires: 06/22/19
