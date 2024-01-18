100 WVIA Way
The Sketch Artist

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 41m 14s

Years ago, a teenager was kidnapped. Although she escaped, her memory is repressed and she has never revealed the identity of her captor. Are her locked memories the key to solving the recent disappearance of a young girl?

Aired: 02/01/24
Extras
Watch 41:01
The Sketch Artist
Episode 8
Another body is discovered. Bernard takes solace where he can find it.
Episode: S1 E8 | 41:01
Watch 41:44
The Sketch Artist
Episode 10
With the serial killer still on the run, Eve helps a witness relive events. Will it help?
Episode: S1 E10 | 41:44
Watch 40:32
The Sketch Artist
Episode 9
There’s a spate of random shootings. What’s the killer’s modus operandi?
Episode: S1 E9 | 40:32
Watch 41:15
The Sketch Artist
Episode 7
Rita, who is looking for her daughter, finds five bodies in an abandoned house.
Episode: S1 E7 | 41:15
Watch 40:32
The Sketch Artist
Episode 6
Someone must know something about Vicky’s killer. Bernard is in revenge mode.
Episode: S1 E6 | 40:32
Watch 40:47
The Sketch Artist
Episode 4
Serial killer Patrick is still working on obtaining a pardon.
Episode: S1 E4 | 40:47
Watch 41:01
The Sketch Artist
Episode 3
A killer wants to apologize to his victims’ families. Do the police know all the victims?
Episode: S1 E3 | 41:01
Watch 41:44
The Sketch Artist
Episode 2
The team has their eye on several people of interest in the kidnapping case.
Episode: S1 E2 | 41:44
Watch 40:47
The Sketch Artist
Episode 5
When the body of a teenage girl is fished out of the river, Eve must reconstruct her face.
Episode: S1 E5 | 40:47
