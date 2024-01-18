100 WVIA Way
The Sketch Artist

Episode 3

Season 1 Episode 3 | 41m 01s

A serial killer serving a life sentence wishes to apologize to the families of his victims. He believes that a name is missing from the list of his victims, but he doesn’t remember their identity. Meanwhile, Eve's ex resurfaces in her life.

Aired: 02/01/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 41:14
The Sketch Artist
Episode 1
Can Eve help a young woman with repressed memories of a kidnapping?
Episode: S1 E1 | 41:14
Watch 40:47
The Sketch Artist
Episode 5
When the body of a teenage girl is fished out of the river, Eve must reconstruct her face.
Episode: S1 E5 | 40:47
Watch 40:47
The Sketch Artist
Episode 4
Serial killer Patrick is still working on obtaining a pardon.
Episode: S1 E4 | 40:47
Watch 41:44
The Sketch Artist
Episode 2
The team has their eye on several people of interest in the kidnapping case.
Episode: S1 E2 | 41:44
Watch 41:01
The Sketch Artist
Episode 8
Another body is discovered. Bernard takes solace where he can find it.
Episode: S1 E8 | 41:01
Watch 41:44
The Sketch Artist
Episode 10
With the serial killer still on the run, Eve helps a witness relive events. Will it help?
Episode: S1 E10 | 41:44
Watch 40:32
The Sketch Artist
Episode 9
There’s a spate of random shootings. What’s the killer’s modus operandi?
Episode: S1 E9 | 40:32
Watch 40:32
The Sketch Artist
Episode 6
Someone must know something about Vicky’s killer. Bernard is in revenge mode.
Episode: S1 E6 | 40:32
Watch 41:15
The Sketch Artist
Episode 7
Rita, who is looking for her daughter, finds five bodies in an abandoned house.
Episode: S1 E7 | 41:15