Extras
Can Eve help a young woman with repressed memories of a kidnapping?
Serial killer Patrick is still working on obtaining a pardon.
A killer wants to apologize to his victims’ families. Do the police know all the victims?
The team has their eye on several people of interest in the kidnapping case.
Another body is discovered. Bernard takes solace where he can find it.
With the serial killer still on the run, Eve helps a witness relive events. Will it help?
There’s a spate of random shootings. What’s the killer’s modus operandi?
Someone must know something about Vicky’s killer. Bernard is in revenge mode.
Rita, who is looking for her daughter, finds five bodies in an abandoned house.
Latest Episodes
Can Eve help a young woman with repressed memories of a kidnapping?
Serial killer Patrick is still working on obtaining a pardon.
A killer wants to apologize to his victims’ families. Do the police know all the victims?
Another body is discovered. Bernard takes solace where he can find it.
With the serial killer still on the run, Eve helps a witness relive events. Will it help?
There’s a spate of random shootings. What’s the killer’s modus operandi?
Rita, who is looking for her daughter, finds five bodies in an abandoned house.
Someone must know something about Vicky’s killer. Bernard is in revenge mode.
The team has their eye on several people of interest in the kidnapping case.