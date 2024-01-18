100 WVIA Way
The Sketch Artist

Episode 2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 41m 44s

With several people of interest in the frame, Eve helps Audrey and Romane rekindle their memories and has them relive the experience of their kidnappings. Anto tries to fit into the Unit and bond with his colleagues.

Aired: 02/01/24
Extras
Watch 41:01
The Sketch Artist
Episode 8
Another body is discovered. Bernard takes solace where he can find it.
Episode: S1 E8 | 41:01
Watch 40:32
The Sketch Artist
Episode 9
There’s a spate of random shootings. What’s the killer’s modus operandi?
Episode: S1 E9 | 40:32
Watch 40:47
The Sketch Artist
Episode 5
When the body of a teenage girl is fished out of the river, Eve must reconstruct her face.
Episode: S1 E5 | 40:47
Watch 41:15
The Sketch Artist
Episode 7
Rita, who is looking for her daughter, finds five bodies in an abandoned house.
Episode: S1 E7 | 41:15
Watch 40:47
The Sketch Artist
Episode 4
Serial killer Patrick is still working on obtaining a pardon.
Episode: S1 E4 | 40:47
Watch 41:01
The Sketch Artist
Episode 3
A killer wants to apologize to his victims’ families. Do the police know all the victims?
Episode: S1 E3 | 41:01
Watch 40:32
The Sketch Artist
Episode 6
Someone must know something about Vicky’s killer. Bernard is in revenge mode.
Episode: S1 E6 | 40:32
Watch 41:44
The Sketch Artist
Episode 10
With the serial killer still on the run, Eve helps a witness relive events. Will it help?
Episode: S1 E10 | 41:44
Watch 41:14
The Sketch Artist
Episode 1
Can Eve help a young woman with repressed memories of a kidnapping?
Episode: S1 E1 | 41:14
