Extras
Can Eve help a young woman with repressed memories of a kidnapping?
When the body of a teenage girl is fished out of the river, Eve must reconstruct her face.
A killer wants to apologize to his victims’ families. Do the police know all the victims?
Another body is discovered. Bernard takes solace where he can find it.
With the serial killer still on the run, Eve helps a witness relive events. Will it help?
There’s a spate of random shootings. What’s the killer’s modus operandi?
Rita, who is looking for her daughter, finds five bodies in an abandoned house.
Someone must know something about Vicky’s killer. Bernard is in revenge mode.
The team has their eye on several people of interest in the kidnapping case.
Latest Episodes
Another body is discovered. Bernard takes solace where he can find it.
There’s a spate of random shootings. What’s the killer’s modus operandi?
When the body of a teenage girl is fished out of the river, Eve must reconstruct her face.
Rita, who is looking for her daughter, finds five bodies in an abandoned house.
A killer wants to apologize to his victims’ families. Do the police know all the victims?
Someone must know something about Vicky’s killer. Bernard is in revenge mode.
With the serial killer still on the run, Eve helps a witness relive events. Will it help?
Can Eve help a young woman with repressed memories of a kidnapping?
The team has their eye on several people of interest in the kidnapping case.