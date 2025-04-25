100 WVIA Way
To The Contrary

Autism in Women and Girls - Two Experts Weigh In

Season 34 Episode 3406 | 26m 46s

Host Bonnie Erbe explores the topic of autism in women and girls with Jules Edwards from the Autistic Women & Nonbinary Network and Professor Gina Rippon, international expert on brain-imaging techniques.

Aired: 04/24/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
SAVE Act & Voting; Mahmoud v. Taylor
House passes SAVE act & SCOTUS considers religious freedom case
Episode: S34 E3405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
ADHD, Mental Illness and Social Media Misinformation
Mental illnesses and conditions such as ADHD, and how misinformation about it spreads
Episode: S34 E3404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Gen Z Prioritizes Safety Above All
A new study reveals Gen Z chooses safety as their top priority by an overwhelming margin.
Episode: S34 E3402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Paycheck Problems; Housekeepers Abused
The uncertain state of the economy and accusations of East African workers abused
Episode: S34 E3401 | 26:46
Watch 26:35
To The Contrary
Girl Up: Empowering the Future
Girl Up empowers girls globally
Episode: S33 E3350 | 26:35
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Anxiety and Depression in Young Men and Women
We preview the new film Just Like You: Anxiety and Depression
Episode: S33 E3348 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Loneliness Epidemic; Tariffs
ow men and women experience social isolation, and impact of Trump's tariffs.
Episode: S33 E3347 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
AI, Deepfakes, and Misinformation with American Sunlight Project
This week, Bonnie Erbé talks to Nina Jankowicz of the American Sunlight Project
Episode: S33 E3346 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women's Health & Economy; Women's History Monument
New WEF report & ongoing efforts to create a monument and museum.
Episode: S33 E3345 | 26:46
Watch 26:34
To The Contrary
“Tradwives” vs. Reality
We take a look at the viral “tradwife” trend alongside Amanda Marcotte
Episode: S33 E3344 | 26:34
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • To The Contrary Season 34
  • To The Contrary Season 33
  • To The Contrary Season 32
  • To The Contrary Season 31
  • To The Contrary's 30th Season
  • To The Contrary Season 29
  • To The Contrary Season 28
  • To The Contrary Season 27
  • To The Contrary Season 26
  • To The Contrary Season 25
  • To The Contrary Season 24
  • To The Contrary Season 23
  • To The Contrary Season 22
  • To The Contrary Season 21
  • To The Contrary Season 20
  • To The Contrary Season 19
  • To The Contrary Season 8
  • To The Contrary Season 1
