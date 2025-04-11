100 WVIA Way
To The Contrary

ADHD, Mental Illness and Social Media Misinformation

Season 34 Episode 3405 | 26m 46s

A new study shows misinformation about ADHD is rampant on TikTok. We speak with one of the researchers, Dr. Amori Mikami of the University of British Columbia, and talk about mental illness misinformation on social media with Dr. Joanne Broder, a fellow of the APA and an expert on the subject.

Aired: 04/10/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Gen Z Prioritizes Safety Above All
A new study reveals Gen Z chooses safety as their top priority by an overwhelming margin.
Episode: S34 E3403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Paycheck Problems; Housekeepers Abused
The uncertain state of the economy and accusations of East African workers abused
Episode: S34 E3402 | 26:46
Watch 26:35
To The Contrary
Girl Up: Empowering the Future
Girl Up empowers girls globally
Episode: S33 E3350 | 26:35
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Anxiety and Depression in Young Men and Women
We preview the new film Just Like You: Anxiety and Depression
Episode: S33 E3348 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Loneliness Epidemic; Tariffs
ow men and women experience social isolation, and impact of Trump's tariffs.
Episode: S33 E3347 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
AI, Deepfakes, and Misinformation with American Sunlight Project
This week, Bonnie Erbé talks to Nina Jankowicz of the American Sunlight Project
Episode: S33 E3346 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women's Health & Economy; Women's History Monument
New WEF report & ongoing efforts to create a monument and museum.
Episode: S33 E3345 | 26:46
Watch 26:34
To The Contrary
“Tradwives” vs. Reality
We take a look at the viral “tradwife” trend alongside Amanda Marcotte
Episode: S33 E3344 | 26:34
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Corporations Roll Back DEI; Women in Combat
McDonald’s is the latest company to scale back DEI, and Hegseth's views on women in combat
Episode: S33 E3343 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
The History of Women in the CIA
We speak with Liz Mundy, the author of ''The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA''
Episode: S33 E3340 | 26:46
