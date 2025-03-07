Girl Up: Empowering the Future

Extras
We preview the new film Just Like You: Anxiety and Depression
ow men and women experience social isolation, and impact of Trump's tariffs.
This week, Bonnie Erbé talks to Nina Jankowicz of the American Sunlight Project
New WEF report & ongoing efforts to create a monument and museum.
We take a look at the viral “tradwife” trend alongside Amanda Marcotte
McDonald’s is the latest company to scale back DEI, and Hegseth's views on women in combat
We speak with Liz Mundy, the author of ''The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA''
We interview feminist activist, Muriel Fox, notably a co-founder of NOW
The ''happiest season of all'' is here, but with it comes sadness and stress for many.
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)'s proposal, and how women fared in the last elections.
