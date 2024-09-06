100 WVIA Way
To The Contrary

How Project 2025 Impacts the Separation of Church and State

Season 33 Episode 3325 | 26m 46s

We speak with Mariko Hirose, the Chief Program Officer at Americans United, about Christian Nationalism. What do plans such as Project 2025 have in store for the wall that divides religion and government in the United States?

Aired: 09/05/24
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
Watch 4:53
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Kamala Harris Breaks Fundraising Records
VP Harris has raised a lot of funds, particularly from female donors.
Clip: S33 | 4:53
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
DNC Discussion; Harris-Trump Race
How the Democratic National Convention changed perceptions of Kamala Harris.
Episode: S33 E3323 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
''Girlboss Feminism'' and The Myth of Making It
We speak with Samhita Mukhopadhyay, the former executive editor of Teen Vogue
Episode: S33 E3322 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Protect Democracy vs. Project 2025
What is Project 2025, and does Protect Democracy have the '''antidote?''
Episode: S33 E3321 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
VP Kamala Harris: Her Life, Career, and Views
Who is Kamala Harris? We speak with three experts about her life, career, and political views
Episode: S33 E3320 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Division and Unity in the United Methodist Church
The United Methodist Church has undergone through important changes in the last few years
Episode: S33 E3319 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Republican National Convention; Biden Called to Drop Out
The Republican ticket is set and the Democratic one gears up
Episode: S33 E3318 | 26:46
Watch 8:22
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Secret Service Controversy
Questions about the Secret Service in the wake of an attempted assassination
Clip: S33 | 8:22
Watch 5:52
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Supreme Court Ruling on Misinformation on Social Media
US Supreme Court approves Biden Administration's request to have social media remove misinformation.
Clip: S33 | 5:52
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Abortion & Politics; Religious Charter Schools
The politics of abortion and the debate around religious charter schools
Episode: S33 E3315 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • To The Contrary Season 33
  • To The Contrary Season 32
  • To The Contrary Season 31
  • To The Contrary's 30th Season
  • To The Contrary Season 29
  • To The Contrary Season 28
  • To The Contrary Season 27
  • To The Contrary Season 26
  • To The Contrary Season 25
  • To The Contrary Season 24
  • To The Contrary Season 23
  • To The Contrary Season 22
  • To The Contrary Season 21
  • To The Contrary Season 20
  • To The Contrary Season 19
  • To The Contrary Season 8
  • To The Contrary Season 1
