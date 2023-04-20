100 WVIA Way
The Trouble With Maggie Cole

Episode 2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 45m 15s

With the town still reeling from "Radio-gate," Maggie is desperate to make amends. Meanwhile, Neil and Kelly decide to embrace what was broadcast about them and go along with the unsubstantiated gossip as a way to explain their sudden windfall.

Aired: 10/24/20 | Expires: 11/08/20
Extras
Watch 45:28
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
Episode 6
A series of events could change life in Thurlbury forever.
Episode: S1 E6 | 45:28
Watch 1:53
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
The Village Festival
As the village festival begins, Marcus and Jill take their relationship to the next level.
Clip: S1 E6 | 1:53
Watch 0:30
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
Episode 6 Preview
A series of events could change life in Thurlbury forever.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 45:18
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
Episode 5
Becka and Maggie share a rare moment, putting things into perspective for Maggie.
Episode: S1 E5 | 45:18
Watch 2:05
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
Maggie’s Night Away
Paul leans on Karen while Maggie takes some time for herself.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:05
Watch 0:30
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
Episode 5 Preview
Becka and Maggie share a rare moment, putting things into perspective for Maggie.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:02
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
Cole Family’s Secret Scandal
Maggie learns of a family secret – along with the entire town of Thurlbury.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
Episode 4 Preview
Maggie continues to seek amends with her neighbors.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 44:53
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
Episode 4
Maggie continues to seek amends with her neighbors.
Episode: S1 E4 | 44:53
Watch 0:30
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
Episode 3 Preview
Peter Cole is visibly jittery from all the attention following Maggie’s interview.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
