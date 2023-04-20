Extras
A series of events could change life in Thurlbury forever.
As the village festival begins, Marcus and Jill take their relationship to the next level.
Becka and Maggie share a rare moment, putting things into perspective for Maggie.
Paul leans on Karen while Maggie takes some time for herself.
Maggie learns of a family secret – along with the entire town of Thurlbury.
Maggie continues to seek amends with her neighbors.
Peter Cole is visibly jittery from all the attention following Maggie’s interview.
Historian Maggie Cole is asked to an interview about her coastal village, Thurlbury.