Extras
Gerry Cooper’s killer is revealed. But as ever, the truth leads to difficult decisions.
The cast, creator, and crew discuss what it is that continues to make the series a success.
Lies unravel as Mel and Asif are taken into police custody.
With the details of Gerry Cooper’s life becoming clearer, new suspects emerge.
Sanjeev Bhaskar, Sinéad Keenan, and more discuss Sunny and Jess' journey as a duo.
The team discover Gerry’s nationalist views and his connections to the suspects.
Learn more about the case and suspects on this season of Unforgotten.
Jess, Sunny and the team investigate Gerry Cooper’s life and criminal record.
Sunny and Jess are back in action in Season 6.
Get a sneak peek of what's ahead in Unforgotten Season 6.
Latest Episodes
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Who killed Gerry Cooper? The truth finally comes to light.
Lies unravel as Mel and Asif are taken into police custody.
With the details of Gerry Cooper’s life becoming clearer, new suspects emerge.
Gerry’s nationalist views and violent streak are exposed.
The team investigates Gerry Cooper’s life and criminal past.
When a spine is dredged out of Whitney Marsh, it leads the team to a new challenge.
Can Sunny, Jess, and the team bring the clues in the case together to solve it?
Sunny and Jess attempt a reset as they follow the clues in the case.
Sunny and Jess' personal lives go from bad to worse while they struggle to keep focused.
The victim's turbulent past comes to light. Sunny and Jess continue to butt heads.