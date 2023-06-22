A Disrespectful Loyalty (Vietnamese Subtitles)

Extras
Powerful, personal and inspiring stories related to The Vietnam War.
The Vietnam War Station Engagement Screener – Long Version
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
John Musgrave is a Marine veteran who counsels active-duty soldiers and veterans.
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
After chaos roils the Democratic Convention, Nixon, promising peace, wins the presidency.
