Vitals

Gender-Affirming Care: What Doctors Really Think

Season 1 Episode 13 | 12m 00s

Currently, almost 2% of high school students in the U.S. identify as transgender, and a growing number of teens are being diagnosed with gender dysphoria, according to a study by the CDC. As a result, there is an increased demand for gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Aired: 06/01/22
Watch 13:35
Vitals
How Canada is transforming assisted death safeguards
Medical Aid in Dying can be a blessing or a threat. What safeguards do we need?
Episode: S2 E15 | 13:35
Watch 13:30
Vitals
Birth control pill users are frustrated. Here's why.
Sheena reality-checks fears about the pill and looks at other contraceptive options.
Episode: S2 E14 | 13:30
Watch 12:36
Vitals
How Are Wildfires Making Us Sick?
When the air fills with smoke, what are you really breathing? And how best to stay safe?
Episode: S2 E13 | 12:36
Watch 14:06
Vitals
How Smoking Weed Affects Your Health
There’s growing pushback to the notion that cannabis is 100% safe. We debunk five myths.
Episode: S2 E12 | 14:06
Watch 13:26
Vitals
Heat: How Much Can the Human Body Take?
How is the human body affected by heat waves? And how can you protect yourself?
Episode: S2 E11 | 13:26
Watch 13:31
Vitals
Long COVID: What Do You Need to Know?
We’ll dissect Long COVID with Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Ed Yong.
Episode: S2 E10 | 13:31
Watch 13:57
Vitals
How Adult ADHD Goes Undetected
What is ADHD and why is it so hard to diagnose?
Episode: S2 E9 | 13:57
Watch 15:17
Vitals
Lyme Disease Cases Are Surging. Who Is Most At Risk?
The Vitals team explores how vector-borne diseases spread and why cases are rising.
Episode: S2 E8 | 15:17
Watch 13:59
Vitals
Curbing Gun Violence With a Public Health Approach
Sheena explores how a public health approach can reduce gun violence.
Episode: S2 E7 | 13:59
Watch 13:46
Vitals
Herpes, Chlamydia and other STDs Are Setting Records. But Wh
Sex educators share advice on how to talk with partners and doctors about STDs.
Episode: S2 E6 | 13:46
