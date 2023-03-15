How Adult Autism Goes Undetected

Extras
Medical Aid in Dying can be a blessing or a threat. What safeguards do we need?
Sheena reality-checks fears about the pill and looks at other contraceptive options.
When the air fills with smoke, what are you really breathing? And how best to stay safe?
There’s growing pushback to the notion that cannabis is 100% safe. We debunk five myths.
How is the human body affected by heat waves? And how can you protect yourself?
We’ll dissect Long COVID with Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Ed Yong.
The Vitals team explores how vector-borne diseases spread and why cases are rising.
Sheena explores how a public health approach can reduce gun violence.
Sex educators share advice on how to talk with partners and doctors about STDs.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Vitals Season 2
-
Vitals Season 1
Medical Aid in Dying can be a blessing or a threat. What safeguards do we need?
Sheena reality-checks fears about the pill and looks at other contraceptive options.
When the air fills with smoke, what are you really breathing? And how best to stay safe?
There’s growing pushback to the notion that cannabis is 100% safe. We debunk five myths.
How is the human body affected by heat waves? And how can you protect yourself?
We’ll dissect Long COVID with Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Ed Yong.
The Vitals team explores how vector-borne diseases spread and why cases are rising.
Sheena explores how a public health approach can reduce gun violence.
Sex educators share advice on how to talk with partners and doctors about STDs.