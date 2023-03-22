100 WVIA Way
Vitals

Surviving Pregnancy as a Black Woman

Season 2 Episode 2 | 11m 17s

Among developed nations, the United States is one of the most dangerous places to give birth, and Black women face the highest risk. Nurse Yalonda Fowler explores the bias, fear and miscommunication that underlie the sobering maternal mortality statistics. The Vitals team also investigates possible solutions, such as the expansion of midwifery care across the US.

Aired: 03/15/23
Watch 13:35
Vitals
How Canada is transforming assisted death safeguards
Medical Aid in Dying can be a blessing or a threat. What safeguards do we need?
Episode: S2 E15 | 13:35
Watch 13:30
Vitals
Birth control pill users are frustrated. Here's why.
Sheena reality-checks fears about the pill and looks at other contraceptive options.
Episode: S2 E14 | 13:30
Watch 12:36
Vitals
How Are Wildfires Making Us Sick?
When the air fills with smoke, what are you really breathing? And how best to stay safe?
Episode: S2 E13 | 12:36
Watch 14:06
Vitals
How Smoking Weed Affects Your Health
There’s growing pushback to the notion that cannabis is 100% safe. We debunk five myths.
Episode: S2 E12 | 14:06
Watch 13:26
Vitals
Heat: How Much Can the Human Body Take?
How is the human body affected by heat waves? And how can you protect yourself?
Episode: S2 E11 | 13:26
Watch 13:31
Vitals
Long COVID: What Do You Need to Know?
We’ll dissect Long COVID with Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Ed Yong.
Episode: S2 E10 | 13:31
Watch 13:57
Vitals
How Adult ADHD Goes Undetected
What is ADHD and why is it so hard to diagnose?
Episode: S2 E9 | 13:57
Watch 15:17
Vitals
Lyme Disease Cases Are Surging. Who Is Most At Risk?
The Vitals team explores how vector-borne diseases spread and why cases are rising.
Episode: S2 E8 | 15:17
Watch 13:59
Vitals
Curbing Gun Violence With a Public Health Approach
Sheena explores how a public health approach can reduce gun violence.
Episode: S2 E7 | 13:59
Watch 13:46
Vitals
Herpes, Chlamydia and other STDs Are Setting Records. But Wh
Sex educators share advice on how to talk with partners and doctors about STDs.
Episode: S2 E6 | 13:46
