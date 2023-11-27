Times Are Changing (1987-1988), Part 2

Extras
In the GDR, two sisters fight for their respective ideals on socialism.
Ina is determined to get Roland sold and transferred to the West.
Margot prepares for the worst, transferring money to Swiss bank accounts.
As walls crumble, Margot needs people she can trust, and chooses an unlikely ally.
The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 brings unprecedented change; Margot must act fast.
Latest Episodes
In the GDR, two sisters fight for their respective ideals on socialism.
As walls crumble, Margot needs people she can trust, and chooses an unlikely ally.
The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 brings unprecedented change; Margot must act fast.
Ina is determined to get Roland sold and transferred to the West.
Margot prepares for the worst, transferring money to Swiss bank accounts.