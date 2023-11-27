Times of Hope (1988-1989), Part 1

Extras
Latest Episodes
In the GDR, two sisters fight for their respective ideals on socialism.
Margot must deal with someone from her past who she’d hoped to never hear from.
Margot prepares for the worst, transferring money to Swiss bank accounts.
As walls crumble, Margot needs people she can trust, and chooses an unlikely ally.
The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 brings unprecedented change; Margot must act fast.