Times Are Changing (1987-1988), Part 1

As walls crumble, Margot needs people she can trust, and chooses an unlikely ally.
Margot must deal with someone from her past who she’d hoped to never hear from.
The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 brings unprecedented change; Margot must act fast.
Ina is determined to get Roland sold and transferred to the West.
Margot prepares for the worst, transferring money to Swiss bank accounts.
