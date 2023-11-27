100 WVIA Way
The Wall (Berlin Wall)

Times of Hope (1988-1989), Part 2

Season 1 Episode 4 | 45m 52s

Margot prepares for the worst, transferring money to Swiss bank accounts. In a daring maneuver, she has Roland taken from prison and sent to the West.

Aired: 12/07/23
