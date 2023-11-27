A New Germany (1989), Part 1

Extras
In the GDR, two sisters fight for their respective ideals on socialism.
Ina is determined to get Roland sold and transferred to the West.
Margot must deal with someone from her past who she’d hoped to never hear from.
Margot prepares for the worst, transferring money to Swiss bank accounts.
As walls crumble, Margot needs people she can trust, and chooses an unlikely ally.
