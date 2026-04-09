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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Backlash against data centers unites Americans

Season 2026 Episode 36 | 6m 22s

Americans are politically divided, but one thing that seems to unite them is opposition to data centers. Jeffrey Goldberg and The Atlantic's Josh Tyrangiel discuss the backlash and how it's being interpreted by politicians.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/18/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E38 | 26:46
Watch 13:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety and data centers
Clip: S2026 E38 | 13:04
Watch 9:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies
Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies
Clip: S2026 E38 | 9:51
Watch 12:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Clip: S2026 E37 | 12:37
Watch 11:05
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
Clip: S2026 E37 | 11:05
Watch 16:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Clip: S2026 E36 | 16:50
Watch 5:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What NATO allies think about Trump's treatment of Canada
What are U.S. allies thinking about Trump's treatment of Canada and South Korea?
Clip: S2026 E35 | 5:46
Watch 17:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s war with Canada
Trump’s war with Canada
Clip: S2026 E35 | 17:04
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/28/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/21/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 21, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E34 | 26:46
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Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/18/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/11/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 11, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/4/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 4, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/28/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/21/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 21, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/14/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 14, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E33 | 26:46
Watch 24:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/7/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 7, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E32 | 24:09
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/31/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 31, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/24/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 24, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/17/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 17, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E29 | 26:46