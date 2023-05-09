100 WVIA Way
Wine First

Millahue Valley, Chile

Season 2 Episode 206 | 27m 34s

Hosts Liora, Yolanda, and Maya visit the Vik Winery in the Chilean countryside where they learn all about the Estate’s terroir and wine production. The beautiful estate has a hotel with unique architecture that mirrors the landscape. Will they find the perfect wines that reflect the region’s unique qualities?

Aired: 05/31/23 | Expires: 09/03/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:48
Wine First
Douro, Portugal
Maya, Yolanda and Liora travel the Douro River in search of the region’s famous wine.
Episode: S2 E202 | 27:48
Watch 27:48
Wine First
Lisbon & Alentejo, Portugal
The hosts travel to Portugal for fine wine and dishes at a Michelin-starred restaurant.
Episode: S2 E201 | 27:48
Watch 27:38
Wine First
Indiana, USA
The hosts discover the distinct and historical flavors of Indiana wine.
Episode: S2 E204 | 27:38
Watch 27:52
Wine First
Michigan, USA
The hosts sample an array of wines at three stunning estates in Traverse City, Michigan.
Episode: S2 E203 | 27:52
Watch 27:44
Wine First
Georgia, USA
The hosts head to Georgia to challenge their tastebuds with local Appalachian flavors.
Episode: S2 E205 | 27:44
Watch 27:59
Wine First
Three Climatic Zones, Chile
The hosts visit three wineries all located in different and distinct landscapes.
Episode: S2 E208 | 27:59
Watch 27:39
Wine First
Wine Valleys and Highlands, Chile
The hosts travel from Santiago to the Andes for a taste of sustainable Chilean wine.
Episode: S2 E207 | 27:39
Watch 27:50
Wine First
Mendoza, Argentine
The hosts visit the cradle of Argentinian red wine, the famous Malbec Nation in Mendoza.
Episode: S2 E209 | 27:50
Watch 27:51
Wine First
Vienna & Lower Austria
Liora and Yolanda visit wineries in the historic city of Vienna and surrounding regions.
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:51
Watch 27:37
Wine First
Hardanger
Liora and Yolanda visit Hardanger in Norway to explore hard cider, the wine of the north.
Episode: S1 E105 | 27:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Wine First Season 2
  • Wine First Season 1
