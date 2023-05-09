Wine Valleys and Highlands, Chile

Extras
The hosts head to the Chilean countryside for a lesson in terroir and wine production.
The hosts visit three wineries all located in different and distinct landscapes.
The hosts visit the cradle of Argentinian red wine, the famous Malbec Nation in Mendoza.
The hosts head to Georgia to challenge their tastebuds with local Appalachian flavors.
Maya, Yolanda and Liora travel the Douro River in search of the region’s famous wine.
The hosts travel to Portugal for fine wine and dishes at a Michelin-starred restaurant.
The hosts sample an array of wines at three stunning estates in Traverse City, Michigan.
The hosts discover the distinct and historical flavors of Indiana wine.
Liora and Yolanda visit Hardanger in Norway to explore hard cider, the wine of the north.
Liora and Yolanda visit the beautiful Mosel Valley in Germany, in search of tasty wines.
Liora and Yolanda visit Germany's Rheingau region for the perfect chef's challenge wines.