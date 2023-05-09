100 WVIA Way
Wine First

Douro, Portugal

Season 2 Episode 202 | 27m 48s

The Douro wine region could easily be called the enchanted valley, with the magnificent Douro River carved into its hilly landscape. Hosts Maya, Yolanda, and Liora travel along the mighty river in search of the famous Douro wines to challenge acclaimed Michelin-starred chef Rui Paula to make dishes that perfectly pair with the hosts’ selections.

Watch 27:48
Wine First
Lisbon & Alentejo, Portugal
The hosts travel to Portugal for fine wine and dishes at a Michelin-starred restaurant.
Episode: S2 E201 | 27:48
Watch 27:38
Wine First
Indiana, USA
The hosts discover the distinct and historical flavors of Indiana wine.
Episode: S2 E204 | 27:38
Watch 27:52
Wine First
Michigan, USA
The hosts sample an array of wines at three stunning estates in Traverse City, Michigan.
Episode: S2 E203 | 27:52
Watch 27:44
Wine First
Georgia, USA
The hosts head to Georgia to challenge their tastebuds with local Appalachian flavors.
Episode: S2 E205 | 27:44
Watch 27:34
Wine First
Millahue Valley, Chile
The hosts head to the Chilean countryside for a lesson in terroir and wine production.
Episode: S2 E206 | 27:34
Watch 27:59
Wine First
Three Climatic Zones, Chile
The hosts visit three wineries all located in different and distinct landscapes.
Episode: S2 E208 | 27:59
Watch 27:39
Wine First
Wine Valleys and Highlands, Chile
The hosts travel from Santiago to the Andes for a taste of sustainable Chilean wine.
Episode: S2 E207 | 27:39
Watch 27:50
Wine First
Mendoza, Argentine
The hosts visit the cradle of Argentinian red wine, the famous Malbec Nation in Mendoza.
Episode: S2 E209 | 27:50
Watch 27:51
Wine First
Vienna & Lower Austria
Liora and Yolanda visit wineries in the historic city of Vienna and surrounding regions.
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:51
Watch 27:37
Wine First
Hardanger
Liora and Yolanda visit Hardanger in Norway to explore hard cider, the wine of the north.
Episode: S1 E105 | 27:37