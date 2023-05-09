100 WVIA Way
Wine First

Three Climatic Zones, Chile

Season 2 Episode 208 | 27m 59s

Chile stretches across all climatic zones and is squeezed between the Andes Mountains to the east and the South Pacific to the west. This landscape offers the hosts an opportunity to visit three wineries located in distinct landscapes to find wines that reflect each region’s climate. Chef Carlos Gonzalez takes on the challenge to make dishes complementing the flavors of each wine. Will he succeed?

Aired: 05/31/23 | Expires: 09/17/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:44
Wine First
Georgia, USA
The hosts head to Georgia to challenge their tastebuds with local Appalachian flavors.
Episode: S2 E205 | 27:44
Watch 27:48
Wine First
Douro, Portugal
Maya, Yolanda and Liora travel the Douro River in search of the region’s famous wine.
Episode: S2 E202 | 27:48
Watch 27:48
Wine First
Lisbon & Alentejo, Portugal
The hosts travel to Portugal for fine wine and dishes at a Michelin-starred restaurant.
Episode: S2 E201 | 27:48
Watch 27:38
Wine First
Indiana, USA
The hosts discover the distinct and historical flavors of Indiana wine.
Episode: S2 E204 | 27:38
Watch 27:52
Wine First
Michigan, USA
The hosts sample an array of wines at three stunning estates in Traverse City, Michigan.
Episode: S2 E203 | 27:52
Watch 27:34
Wine First
Millahue Valley, Chile
The hosts head to the Chilean countryside for a lesson in terroir and wine production.
Episode: S2 E206 | 27:34
Watch 27:39
Wine First
Wine Valleys and Highlands, Chile
The hosts travel from Santiago to the Andes for a taste of sustainable Chilean wine.
Episode: S2 E207 | 27:39
Watch 27:50
Wine First
Mendoza, Argentine
The hosts visit the cradle of Argentinian red wine, the famous Malbec Nation in Mendoza.
Episode: S2 E209 | 27:50
Watch 27:47
Wine First
Mosel Valley
Liora and Yolanda visit the beautiful Mosel Valley in Germany, in search of tasty wines.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:47
Watch 27:06
Wine First
Rheingau
Liora and Yolanda visit Germany's Rheingau region for the perfect chef's challenge wines.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:06
