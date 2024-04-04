Totally Terrific Duck/A Star Is Born

Bear is going to paint everyone's picture today, and Duck wants to look "totally terrific" for his portrait. Not to worry! Frog and Sheep help him build a tie, top hat and tutu. / Duck gets a case of stage fright while singing "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" for all his WordFriends. Instead of singing the word "star," Duck freezes and blurts out the first thing he sees!