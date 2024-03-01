Duck's Hiccups/Achoo!

When Duck drinks down a glass of water too quickly, he gets the hiccups for the first time ever! His WordFriends try every trick in the book to help him, but which cure will work? / Pig is allergic to peaches! Too bad Sheep doesn't know that! When she brings Pig a big bag of peaches to make pies, Pig starts sneezing so much that he can't even tell Sheep what he really needs is a...a...apples.