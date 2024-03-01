Flying Ant/The Dancing Duck Bonanza

WordWorld is all abuzz - today is the Insect Air Show! All the bugs in WordWorld take to the sky to show off their flying skills. All the insects, that is, except Ant, who can't fly. / Duck encourages Shark, who is a great underwater dancer, to dance in his show. When Shark comes up on land to practice, he flops all over the stage like a…well, a fish out of water. But the show must go on!