WordGirl

Of Two Minds/Yes Monkey

Season 6 Episode 7 | 23m 28s

It looks as though Dr. Two Brains has given up his cheese-stealing ways. He's not stealing cheese anymore because he's discovered a giant cheese asteroid. / When Leslie resigns as Mr. Big's assistant, he goes out in search of a new one. Captain Huggy Face gets the job, and Mr. Big uses mind control to make sure Huggy obeys his every order.

Aired: 08/08/13 | Expires: 02/02/24
Extras
Watch 23:30
WordGirl
Violet Superhero/Big Business
Violet becomes "The Framer."/ Mr. Big rigs Businesspaloozafest.
Episode: S1 E21 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
WordGirl
Slumber Party Pooper/Line Lessons with Lady Redundant Woman
Becky has her first slumber party./Beatrice Bixby is Lady Redundant Woman.
Episode: S2 E3 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
WordGirl
Shrinkin' in the Ray/Department Store Tobey
Dr. 2-Brains invents a shrink ray. / Tobey interrupts the Botsford's shopping trip.
Episode: S1 E11 | 23:30
Watch 0:30
WordGirl
Word Up with WordGirl All Summer Long
Summer fun starts with Wordgirl with new episodes every Friday.
Clip: 0:30
Watch 3:51
WordGirl
Reminisce
WordGirl tells her new friends what "reminisce" means.
Clip: 3:51
Watch 1:35
WordGirl
Amusing
Johnson doesn't know what "amusing" means. Luckily, Becky can define it for him.
Clip: 1:35
Watch 0:55
WordGirl
Details
Rose needs a lot of details if she wants to report that Becky Botsford is WordGirl.
Clip: 0:55
Watch 0:55
WordGirl
Dehydrated
Becky will not let Rex get dehydrated, which means "low on water."
Clip: 0:55
Watch 2:26
WordGirl
Tranquil
WordGirl explains to Chuck what "tranquil" means.
Clip: 2:26
Watch 1:19
WordGirl
Eureka
WordGirl finds a pineapple. Eureka!
Clip: S8 E3 | 1:19
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:00
WordGirl
Wishful Thinking / Lady Redundant Woman Gets the Blues
Becky has had enough of Seymour's tricks!/Beatrice Bixby makes a painting come to life.
Episode: S2 E24 | 26:00
Watch 23:30
WordGirl
Plain Old Mischief Makers/House Arrest
Two best friends try to pull off their biggest heist./Chuck is under house arrest.
Episode: S5 E7 | 23:30
Watch 24:55
WordGirl
Chuck With a Sidekick of Brent/Yarn-4-Gold
Chuck teams up with his brother to organize robberies./WordGirl tries to take down Granny.
Episode: S4 E4 | 24:55
Watch 26:25
WordGirl
Rhyme and Reason, Parts 1 and 2
A new villainous duo arrive in the city for a crime spree/Can Rhyme and Reason be stopped?
Episode: S8 E12 | 26:25
Watch 26:40
WordGirl
The Best of the Best/Art’s Parts
Can WordGirl find a way to stop the bragging Bests? / Becky has trouble understanding art.
Episode: S8 E11 | 26:40
Watch 26:25
WordGirl
Tim Botsford: Neighborhood Asst./Set Sail for the Bake Sale
Tim becomes the Neighborhood Assistant. / Becky hears about a new Pretty Princess episode.
Episode: S8 E10 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
WordGirl
News Girl/Diorama Drama: The Scene of the Crime
Will Rose uncover Becky's secret identity? / Art is not Becky's strong suit.
Episode: S7 E7 | 26:25