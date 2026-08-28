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Bob Ide and Roger DuPuis are in the WVIA Podcast studio talking about the latest with some players from the 570 region looking to make their way in the NFL. Also: Wallenpaupack vs. East Stroudsburg preview and Teresa Troiani vs. the Dinnie Stones.
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A Berwick woman’s fitness journey took her to Scotland in August to lift the legendary Dinnie Stones. And a retired engineer will debut a special replica at this year’s Railfest.
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Teresa Troiani of Berwick traveled to Aberdeenshire, Scotland this summer to try her hand at lifting a pair of granite stones weighing a combined 733 pounds. Now 42, she started weight training at 36.