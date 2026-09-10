Elizabeth Miller

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Across Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, memories from Sept. 11, 2001 still feel raw. Today, we have the stories of people in our region whose lives changed that day.
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Firefighter's daughter, Pentagon hero, soldier who guarded Saddam Hussein: 25 years later, 9/11 lessons, grief continue in regionElizabeth Miller works for peace. Sean O'Shea guarded Saddam Hussein. Mark Volk saved lives at the Pentagon. The acts of terror on Sept. 11, 2001, forever altered lives in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania.