Geisinger Center for Obesity and Metabolic Research

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A recent study that used data from Geisinger’s MyCode genetic database identified a gene mutation that could lead to new treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane joins News Voices to talk about the study and how Geisinger contributed to the findings.
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Geisinger-supported research identifies gene mutation that could possibly treat obesity and cardiometabolic diseasesA study that used data from Geisinger’s MyCode genetic database identified a gene mutation that could lead to new treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. The study was published in the national journal ‘Nature’ in August.