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A recent study that used data from Geisinger’s MyCode genetic database identified a gene mutation that could lead to new treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane joins News Voices to talk about the study and how Geisinger contributed to the findings.
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A study that used data from Geisinger’s MyCode genetic database identified a gene mutation that could lead to new treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. And Pennsylvania cattle producers are speaking out against President Trump’s effort to lower beef prices.
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Geisinger-supported research identifies gene mutation that could possibly treat obesity and cardiometabolic diseasesA study that used data from Geisinger’s MyCode genetic database identified a gene mutation that could lead to new treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. The study was published in the national journal ‘Nature’ in August.