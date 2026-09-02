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La Festa Italiana celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend, attracting thousands to Courthouse Square in Scranton for food, music and culture.
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A Berwick woman’s fitness journey took her to Scotland in August to lift the legendary Dinnie Stones. And a retired engineer will debut a special replica at this year’s Railfest.
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Retired engineer to debut replica of 'Golden Spike' locomotive Union Pacific 119 at Steamtown RailfestDan Hryhorcoff, who drives a large bumper car and a 1950s toy pedal car on NEPA roads, will debut his latest creation at Railfest at Steamtown National Historic Site this weekend.