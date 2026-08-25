-
Even as overdose deaths overall have been down this year, county officials say there’s a trend in deaths linked to a dangerous new drug combination on Luzerne County streets.
-
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he's a fan of passenger railroads, but wasn't ready to commit the federal government to funding the long-proposed Scranton to New York City passenger train.
-
Pennsylvania reported two measles-related deaths on Tuesday. They’re the first in the country this year and the first in the state in 35 years.
-
In Nanticoke, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he wants to work toward reforming the federal permitting process so the Nanticoke-West Nanticoke Bridge can reopen sooner than 2029.