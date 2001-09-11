-
We have more remembrance of Sept. 11 today - including a production in Wilkes-Barre giving audiences a different perspective. And learn about a study that could lead to new treatments for obesity in the latest News Voices.
-
Communities came together Friday in schools and churches, in parks and around flagpoles and monuments. Twenty-five years after the worst terrorist attacks in American history, people took time to remember.
-
Cast, crew of Little Theatre's 'Come From Away' reflect on 9/11 memories as show opens on 25th anniversaryThe musical tells the true story of how the residents of Gander cared for the stranded 'plane people' for nearly a week. It opens tonight at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.
-
Across Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, memories from Sept. 11, 2001 still feel raw. Today, we have the stories of people in our region whose lives changed that day.
-
Firefighter's daughter, Pentagon hero, soldier who guarded Saddam Hussein: 25 years later, 9/11 lessons, grief continue in regionElizabeth Miller works for peace. Sean O'Shea guarded Saddam Hussein. Mark Volk saved lives at the Pentagon. The acts of terror on Sept. 11, 2001, forever altered lives in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania.
-
Berwick native David Morris recalls working as a White House correspondent covering President George W. Bush's visit to a Florida elementary school on Sept. 11, 2001.