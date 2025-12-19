8 Shows to Hear This January on WVIA Radio

Mason Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay
Saturday, January 3, 1pm
Performance from fall 2025. Libretto by Gene Scheer – Based on the Book by Michael Chabon – Network Broadcast Premiere. Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Andrzej Filończyk (Joe Kavalier), Miles Mykkanen (Sam Clay), Sun-Ly Pierce (Rosa Saks), Lauren Snouffer (Sarah Kavalier), Edward Nelson (Tracy Bacon), Patrick Carfizzi (Sheldon Anapol), Craig Colclough (Gerhard)
Bellini: I Puritani
Saturday, January 10, 1pm
Marco Armiliato; Lisette Oropesa (Elvira Walton), Lawrence Brownlee (Lord Arturo Talbot), Artur Ruciński (Riccardo Forth), Christian Van Horn (Giorgio Walton)
Bizet: Carmen
Saturday, January 17, 1pm
Pier Giorgio Morandi; Aigul Akhmetshina (Carmen), Michael Fabiano (Don José), Janai Brugger (Micaëla), Christian Van Horn (Escamillo)
The Gershwins: Porgy and Bess
Saturday, January 24, 1pm
Kwamé Ryan; Alfred Walker (Porgy), Brittany Renee (Bess), Ryan Speedo Green (Crown), Frederick Ballentine (Sportin’ Life), Leah Hawkins (Serena), Vuvu Mpofu (Clara), Denyce Graves (Maria), Benjamin Taylor (Jake)
Strauss: Arabella
Saturday, January 31, 1pm
Nicholas Carter; Rachel Willis-Sørensen (Arabella), Tomasz Konieczny (Mandryka), Louise Alder (Zdenka), Pavol Breslik (Matteo), Brindley Sherratt (Waldner)
Concierto
Sundays, 2pm
Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR SPECIALS
Sounds Jewish
Monday, January 19, Noon
Martin Luther King Day commemorates his efforts to bring about social equality. We celebrate with songs extolling equal rights and affirming an affinity between African Americans and Jewish Americans.
King Stories - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Monday, January 19, 1pm
King Stories is a one hour documentary of captivating stories told by close friends and associates of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Host Julian Bond, along with insiders—Ralph Abernathy, David Garrow, Dick Gregory, Mark Lane and Larry Williams—share rarely documented stories about the personal and private sides of Martin Luther King, Jr.