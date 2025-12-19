8 Shows to Hear This January on WVIA Radio

Evan Zimmerman

Mason Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay

Saturday, January 3, 1pm

Performance from fall 2025. Libretto by Gene Scheer – Based on the Book by Michael Chabon – Network Broadcast Premiere. Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Andrzej Filończyk (Joe Kavalier), Miles Mykkanen (Sam Clay), Sun-Ly Pierce (Rosa Saks), Lauren Snouffer (Sarah Kavalier), Edward Nelson (Tracy Bacon), Patrick Carfizzi (Sheldon Anapol), Craig Colclough (Gerhard)

Bellini: I Puritani

Saturday, January 10, 1pm

Marco Armiliato; Lisette Oropesa (Elvira Walton), Lawrence Brownlee (Lord Arturo Talbot), Artur Ruciński (Riccardo Forth), Christian Van Horn (Giorgio Walton)

Bizet: Carmen

Saturday, January 17, 1pm

Pier Giorgio Morandi; Aigul Akhmetshina (Carmen), Michael Fabiano (Don José), Janai Brugger (Micaëla), Christian Van Horn (Escamillo)

The Gershwins: Porgy and Bess

Saturday, January 24, 1pm

Kwamé Ryan; Alfred Walker (Porgy), Brittany Renee (Bess), Ryan Speedo Green (Crown), Frederick Ballentine (Sportin’ Life), Leah Hawkins (Serena), Vuvu Mpofu (Clara), Denyce Graves (Maria), Benjamin Taylor (Jake)

Strauss: Arabella

Saturday, January 31, 1pm

Nicholas Carter; Rachel Willis-Sørensen (Arabella), Tomasz Konieczny (Mandryka), Louise Alder (Zdenka), Pavol Breslik (Matteo), Brindley Sherratt (Waldner)

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR SPECIALS

Sounds Jewish

Monday, January 19, Noon

Martin Luther King Day commemorates his efforts to bring about social equality. We celebrate with songs extolling equal rights and affirming an affinity between African Americans and Jewish Americans.

King Stories - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday, January 19, 1pm

King Stories is a one hour documentary of captivating stories told by close friends and associates of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Host Julian Bond, along with insiders—Ralph Abernathy, David Garrow, Dick Gregory, Mark Lane and Larry Williams—share rarely documented stories about the personal and private sides of Martin Luther King, Jr.