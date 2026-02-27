7 Shows to Hear This March on WVIA Radio

Les Troyens A Carthage (Berlioz)
Saturday, March 7th, 1pm
Chosen by Yannick Nézet-Séguin: Rafael Kubelík conducting a performance from March 16, 1974. Rafael Kubelík; Christa Ludwig (Didon), Jon Vickers (Énée), Mignon Dunn (Anna), John Macurdy (Narbal)
Madama Butterfly (Puccini)
Saturday, March 14th, 1pm
Carlo Rizzi; Sonya Yoncheva (Cio-Cio-San), Adam Smith (Pinkerton), Jennifer Johnson Cano (Suzuki), Quinn Kelsey (Sharpless)
Tristan Und Isolde (Wagner)
Saturday, March 21st, Noon
New Production
Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Lise Davidsen (Isolde), Michael Spyres (Tristan), Ekaterina Gubanova (Brangäne), Ryan Speedo Green (King Marke), Tomasz Konieczny (Kurwenal)
La Traviata (Verdi)
Saturday, March 28th, 1pm
Antonello Manacorda; Lisette Oropesa (Violetta Valéry), Piotr Buszewski (Alfredo Germont), Luca Salsi (Giorgio Germont)
Concierto
Sundays, 2pm
Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists.
Played in Oregon: Women's History Month
Sunday, March 8th, Noon
This week on Played in Oregon, we’re welcoming women’s history month with a show packed with music by Caroline Shaw, Germaine Tailleferre, Jessie Montgomery and Gabriela Lena Frank and featuring Catalyst Quartet, Sphinx Virtuosi, the Delgani Quartet and more!
The Choral Hour - Women's History Month Special
Sunday, March 22nd, Noon
Join host Kathlene Ritch to celebrate Women's History Month, featuring 5 different female composers of choral music, from different time periods, and from around the world. This episode includes music of Cecile Chaminade, Imogen Holst, Libby Larsen, Hyo Won Woo, and Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel.