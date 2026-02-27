7 Shows to Hear This March on WVIA Radio

Les Troyens A Carthage (Berlioz)

Saturday, March 7th, 1pm

Chosen by Yannick Nézet-Séguin: Rafael Kubelík conducting a performance from March 16, 1974. Rafael Kubelík; Christa Ludwig (Didon), Jon Vickers (Énée), Mignon Dunn (Anna), John Macurdy (Narbal)

Anthony Minghella's production of Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Madama Butterfly (Puccini)

Saturday, March 14th, 1pm

Carlo Rizzi; Sonya Yoncheva (Cio-Cio-San), Adam Smith (Pinkerton), Jennifer Johnson Cano (Suzuki), Quinn Kelsey (Sharpless)

Tristan Und Isolde (Wagner)

Saturday, March 21st, Noon

New Production

Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Lise Davidsen (Isolde), Michael Spyres (Tristan), Ekaterina Gubanova (Brangäne), Ryan Speedo Green (King Marke), Tomasz Konieczny (Kurwenal)

Richard Termine/Photo by Richard Termine/Met Ope Lisette Oropesa as Violetta in Verdi’s “La Traviata.” Photo: Richard Termine / Met Opera

La Traviata (Verdi)

Saturday, March 28th, 1pm

Antonello Manacorda; Lisette Oropesa (Violetta Valéry), Piotr Buszewski (Alfredo Germont), Luca Salsi (Giorgio Germont)

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists.

Played in Oregon: Women's History Month

Sunday, March 8th, Noon

This week on Played in Oregon, we’re welcoming women’s history month with a show packed with music by Caroline Shaw, Germaine Tailleferre, Jessie Montgomery and Gabriela Lena Frank and featuring Catalyst Quartet, Sphinx Virtuosi, the Delgani Quartet and more!

The Choral Hour - Women's History Month Special

Sunday, March 22nd, Noon

Join host Kathlene Ritch to celebrate Women's History Month, featuring 5 different female composers of choral music, from different time periods, and from around the world. This episode includes music of Cecile Chaminade, Imogen Holst, Libby Larsen, Hyo Won Woo, and Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel.

