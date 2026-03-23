10 Shows to Hear This April on WVIA Radio

Ponchielli: La Gioconda

Saturday, April 4th, 1pm

Celebrating the opera's 150th anniversary with a performance from March 2, 1968. Fausto Cleva; Renata Tebaldi (La Gioconda), Carlo Bergonzi (Enzo), Fiorenza Cossotto (Laura), Cornell MacNeil (Barnaba), Bonaldo Giaiotti (Alvise), Mignon Dunn (La Cieca)

Mozart: Don Giovanni

Saturday, April 11th, 1pm

Performance from September 24, 2025. Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Ryan Speedo Green (Don Giovanni), Federica Lombardi (Donna Anna), Adam Plachetka (Leporello), Janai Brugger (Donna Elvira), Ben Bliss (Don Ottavio), Hera Hyesang Park (Zerlina), William Guanbo Su (Masetto), Adam Palka (Commendatore)

Kaija Saariaho: Innocence – Libretto by Sofi Oksanen

Saturday, April 18th, 1pm

Multilingual Libretto and English Translation by Aleksi Barrière) – Network Broadcast Premiere. Susanna Mälkki; Jacquelyn Stucker (Bride), Kathleen Kim (Mother-In-Law), Joyce DiDonato (Waitress), Miles Mykkanen (Bridegroom), Rod Gilfry (Father-In-Law), Stephen Milling (Priest), Lucy Shelton (Teacher), Vilma Jää (Markéta), Beate Mordal (Lily), Julie Hega (Iris), Simon Kluth (Anton), Camilo Delgado Díaz (Jerónimo), Marina Dumont Anastassiadou (Alexia)

Bellini: La Sonnambula

Saturday, April 25th, 1pm

Performance from October 18, 2025. Riccardo Frizza; Nadine Sierra (Amina), Xabier Anduaga (Elvino), Alexander Vinogradov (Rodolfo), Sydney Mancasola (Lisa)

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo.

Easter Specials

Connections - The Easter Connection

Friday, April 3rd, 10am

The Easter season, and the music it inspires, combine tragedy and triumph, sorrow and celebration—joining with the coming of spring as a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life. Join host Stephen Peithman for orchestral and vocal works by Bach, Handel, Wagner and Rimsky-Korsakov.

King of Instruments - Easter Sunday

Friday, April 3rd, 11am

This week we feature music suitable for Easter Sunday and works based on Easter hymntunes and chants.

Fiesta! Easter Celebrations

Friday, April 3rd, Noon

The celebration of Easter has a strong musical tradition in both Latin American and the Iberian Peninsula. Fiesta highlights this deep and fresh water well of music from different latitudes. Featuring Colonial Music from South America as well as Spain!

Wind & Rhythm - Easter

Friday, April 3rd, 1pm

Ever since the Council of Nicea in the year 325, the celebration of Easter has been referred to as a movable feast. So, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus happens each year on a day formulated by a set of guidelines that has not been universally agreed upon. That was a tumultuous century and the council of Nicea was only one of the councils that formed the core of Christian practices. I only mention this because the music of Easter is less uncertain. In fact, to believers the core of the Christian faith rests with no doubt or this resurrection event. The music we’ll hear is confident.

The Soundtrack - Easter Special

Sunday, April 5th, Noon

Celebrate Easter on The Soundtrack with Haley Taylor with a journey through three beloved films tied to the season. From the charm of Irving Berlin’s Easter Parade, to the epic grandeur of Elmer Bernstein’s The Ten Commandments, to the powerful music of The Prince of Egypt by Hans Zimmer and Stephen Schwartz—Haley weaves personal memories, film history, and musical insight into a moving tribute to the scores that make these stories timeless. Whether it's Fred Astaire dancing through New York or Moses parting the Red Sea, this is an Easter special full of nostalgia, emotion, and unforgettable music.