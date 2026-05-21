9 Shows to Hear This June on WVIA Radio

The Bartered Bride - B. Smetena

Saturday, June 6th at 1pm

Recorded at the Vienna State Opera in Vienna. This opera explores rural life and love in a small Czech village - two young lovers want to wed, but their parents have other ideas.

Fidelio - Beethoven

Saturday, June 13th at 1pm

Recorded at the Vienna State Opera in Vienna. Inspired by a true story of the French Revolution, Fidelio tells the story of Leonore, whose husband has been secretly imprisoned by a political rival. Disguising herself as the young man, “Fidelio,” she gets a job at the prison where her husband is housed. Canshe rescue him? The villainous Don Pizzarro stands in her way.

Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk - D. Shostakovich

Saturday, June 20th at 1pm

Recorded at Teatro all Scala, Milan, Italy. This opera by Shostakovich tells the story of a lonely woman in 19th-century Russia who falls for one of her husband’s co-workers. Bleak and existential, it is considered one of the undisputed operatic masterpieces of the last 100 years.

Ariodante - G. Handel

Saturday, June 27th at 1pm

Recorded at Paris Opera, Paris, France. A Baroque opera in 3-acts, “Ariodante” is considered one of Handel’s more melancholic operas. Set in Scotland, it tells the tale of a scorned lover who takes on the task of destroying the reputation of the king’s daughter, Ginevra. It premiered in January of 1735.

Concierto

Sundays at 2pm

Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

Juneteenth Specials

Let Freedom Ring: A Musical Celebration of Juneteenth with Lara Downes

Friday, June 19th, 10am

On a day when America commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in our country, Let Freedom Ring: A Musical Celebration of Juneteenth with Lara Downes will feature the music of Black composers from Florence Price to Bob Marley, and performers like Jessye Norman and the Kanneh-Mason family in an exploration of musical heritage and a celebration of freedom. In this one-hour special, Lara takes listeners on a unique journey through musical heritage and the celebration of freedom.

Britt Fest Juneteenth Celebration - Played In Oregon

Friday, June 19th, 11am

We’re enjoying more performances from Summer Music Festivals this week on Played in Oregon, with works by ALL contemporary composers, from a Juneteenth celebration concert with the Britt Festival, and pianists Stephanie and Saar’s Makrokosmos Project. Works by Valerie Coleman, Adolphus Hailstork and more.

The Score w/Edmund Stone - The Brilliance Of Black Directors

Friday, June 19th, Noon

This week on The Score Edmund Stone honors Black History Month with a showcase of some of the greatest Black American directorial talents. Enjoy music from films such as Get Out by Jordan Peele, Gina Prince-Blythewood's The Woman King, BlacKkKlansman by Spike Lee, Ava DuVernay's film A Wrinkle in Time and more.

The Choral Hour - Black History Month Special

Friday, June 19th, 1pm

Join host Kathlene Ritch as she celebrates Black History Month! This episode showcases the work of four Black women composers, and the many choirs that are performing their works.

