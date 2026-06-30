11 Shows to Hear This July on WVIA Radio

Aida - Giuseppe Verdi
Saturday, July 4th
VENUE: Paris Opera, Paris, France
CAST: Aida - Saioa Hernández, Radamès - Piotr Beczała, Amneris - Eve-Maud Hubeaux, Amonasro - Roman Burdenko, Ramfis - Alexander Köpeczi, Il Re - Krzysztof Bączyk, Un messagiero - Manase Latu, Sacerdotessa - Margarita Polonskaya
ENSEMBLE: Paris Opera Orchestra & Chorus
CONDUCTOR: Michele Mariotti
Approx. Length: 2 hours, 45 minutes
Sung in Italian
The Makropulos Affair - Leoš Janáček
Saturday, July 11th, 1pm
VENUE: Royal Ballet & Opera, London, England
CAST: Emilia Marty - Aušrinė Stundytė, Albert Gregor - Sean Panikkar, Baron Jaroslav Prus - Johan Reuter, Dr. Kolenatý - Henry Waddington, Vítek - Peter Hoare, Janek - Daniel Matoušek, Count Hauk-Šendorf - Alan Oke, Kristina - Heather Engebretson
ENSEMBLE: Chorus & Orchestra of The Royal Opera
CONDUCTOR: Jakub Hrůša
Approx. Length: 1 hour, 54 minutes
Sung in Czech
Boris Godunov - Modest Mussorgsky
Saturday, July 18th, 1pm
VENUE: Royal Ballet & Opera, London, England
CAST: Boris Godunov - Sir Bryn Terfel, Pimen - Adam Pałka, Andrei Shchelkalov - Andrei Kymach, Grigory Otrepiev - Jamez McCorkle, Prince Shuisky - John Daszak
ENSEMBLE: Chorus & Orchestra of The Royal Opera
CONDUCTOR: Mark Wigglesworth
Approx. Length: 2 hours, 24 minutes
Sung in Russian
The Marriage of Figaro - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Saturday, July 25th, 1pm
VENUE: Glyndebourne Festival Opera, Glyndebourne, England
CAST: Figaro - Tommaso Barea, Susanna - Johanna Wallroth, Count - Huw Montague Rendall, Countess - Louise Alder, Bartolo - Alessandro Corbelli, Marcellina - Madeleine Shaw, Cherubino - Adèle Charvet,
ENSEMBLE: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
CONDUCTOR: Riccardo Minasi
Approx. Length: 2 hours, 38 minutes
Sung in Italian
Concierto
Sundays, 2pm
Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.
Wind & Rhythm – Happy Birthday, USA
Friday, July 3rd, 10am
How do you celebrate Independence Day? With hot dogs and a baseball game? Sunscreen and swimming pools? What about patriotic music and a slice of apple pie? This week on Wind & Rhythm we say "Happy Birthday to the USA", right here at the gathering place for people who love band music.
The Choral Hour – A Fourth Of July Celebration
Friday, July 3rd, 11am
Join host Kathlene Ritch as she celebrates Independence Day with patriotic music for choir, including Randall Thompson's "The Testament of Freedom," and Howard Hanson's "Song of Democracy."
Meet Me At The Fair: Sounds from the Great American World's Fairs
Friday, July 3rd, Noon
The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, based in Lewisburg, PA, is the world's only year-round professional ensemble dedicated to the authentic recreation of "America's Original Music." Rick Benjamin is founder & director of the PRO, and he and the group will share music from the Expositions that took place from coast-to-coast beginning in the spring of 1876 in Philadelphia with the Centennial International Exhibition to mark the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Featured will be pieces by John Philp Sousa, Scott Joplin, Victor Herbert and more.
From The Vault – 4th Of July Celebration
Friday, July 3rd, 1pm
Celebrate the 4th of July with From the Vault as we present Samuel Barber’s Commando March, George Antheil’s A Jazz Symphony, Florence Price’s String Quartet in G Major, William Schuman’s American Festival Overture and Donald Grantham’s Variations on an American Cavalry Theme.
How To 250: Your Guide To America's Big Birthday
Saturday, July 4th, 7pm
A one-hour special from the Radiotopia history podcast This Day, marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. Host Jody Avirgan traces key stories that brought us to this moment, with a look back at the 1976 bicentennial and advice for listeners on how to celebrate America 250. Featuring historians Kellie Carter Jackson and Nicole Hemmer, plus reflections from legendary filmmaker Ken Burns.
The Copperhead Conspiracy
Sunday, July 5th, Noon
The Copperhead Conspiracy is a powerful 59-minute documentary special that tells a forgotten story from the American Civil War. A group of Northerners, angry at President Lincoln, conspired with Confederates to plan an armed insurrection intended to topple the governments of several midwestern states and free tens of thousands of Confederate prisoners from Union prisons, hoping they would force an end to the Civil War with the Confederacy intact and slavery still legal. It would have worked, except for a Union spy who was embedded in their midst.