11 Shows to Hear This July on WVIA Radio

Aida - Giuseppe Verdi

Saturday, July 4th

VENUE: Paris Opera, Paris, France

CAST: Aida - Saioa Hernández, Radamès - Piotr Beczała, Amneris - Eve-Maud Hubeaux, Amonasro - Roman Burdenko, Ramfis - Alexander Köpeczi, Il Re - Krzysztof Bączyk, Un messagiero - Manase Latu, Sacerdotessa - Margarita Polonskaya

ENSEMBLE: Paris Opera Orchestra & Chorus

CONDUCTOR: Michele Mariotti

Approx. Length: 2 hours, 45 minutes

Sung in Italian

The Makropulos Affair - Leoš Janáček

Saturday, July 11th, 1pm

VENUE: Royal Ballet & Opera, London, England

CAST: Emilia Marty - Aušrinė Stundytė, Albert Gregor - Sean Panikkar, Baron Jaroslav Prus - Johan Reuter, Dr. Kolenatý - Henry Waddington, Vítek - Peter Hoare, Janek - Daniel Matoušek, Count Hauk-Šendorf - Alan Oke, Kristina - Heather Engebretson

ENSEMBLE: Chorus & Orchestra of The Royal Opera

CONDUCTOR: Jakub Hrůša

Approx. Length: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Sung in Czech

Boris Godunov - Modest Mussorgsky

Saturday, July 18th, 1pm

VENUE: Royal Ballet & Opera, London, England

CAST: Boris Godunov - Sir Bryn Terfel, Pimen - Adam Pałka, Andrei Shchelkalov - Andrei Kymach, Grigory Otrepiev - Jamez McCorkle, Prince Shuisky - John Daszak

ENSEMBLE: Chorus & Orchestra of The Royal Opera

CONDUCTOR: Mark Wigglesworth

Approx. Length: 2 hours, 24 minutes

Sung in Russian

The Marriage of Figaro - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Saturday, July 25th, 1pm

VENUE: Glyndebourne Festival Opera, Glyndebourne, England

CAST: Figaro - Tommaso Barea, Susanna - Johanna Wallroth, Count - Huw Montague Rendall, Countess - Louise Alder, Bartolo - Alessandro Corbelli, Marcellina - Madeleine Shaw, Cherubino - Adèle Charvet,

ENSEMBLE: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment

CONDUCTOR: Riccardo Minasi

Approx. Length: 2 hours, 38 minutes

Sung in Italian

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

Wind & Rhythm – Happy Birthday, USA

Friday, July 3rd, 10am

How do you celebrate Independence Day? With hot dogs and a baseball game? Sunscreen and swimming pools? What about patriotic music and a slice of apple pie? This week on Wind & Rhythm we say "Happy Birthday to the USA", right here at the gathering place for people who love band music.

The Choral Hour – A Fourth Of July Celebration

Friday, July 3rd, 11am

Join host Kathlene Ritch as she celebrates Independence Day with patriotic music for choir, including Randall Thompson's "The Testament of Freedom," and Howard Hanson's "Song of Democracy."

Meet Me At The Fair: Sounds from the Great American World's Fairs

Friday, July 3rd, Noon

The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, based in Lewisburg, PA, is the world's only year-round professional ensemble dedicated to the authentic recreation of "America's Original Music." Rick Benjamin is founder & director of the PRO, and he and the group will share music from the Expositions that took place from coast-to-coast beginning in the spring of 1876 in Philadelphia with the Centennial International Exhibition to mark the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Featured will be pieces by John Philp Sousa, Scott Joplin, Victor Herbert and more.

From The Vault – 4th Of July Celebration

Friday, July 3rd, 1pm

Celebrate the 4th of July with From the Vault as we present Samuel Barber’s Commando March, George Antheil’s A Jazz Symphony, Florence Price’s String Quartet in G Major, William Schuman’s American Festival Overture and Donald Grantham’s Variations on an American Cavalry Theme.

How To 250: Your Guide To America's Big Birthday

Saturday, July 4th, 7pm

A one-hour special from the Radiotopia history podcast This Day, marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. Host Jody Avirgan traces key stories that brought us to this moment, with a look back at the 1976 bicentennial and advice for listeners on how to celebrate America 250. Featuring historians Kellie Carter Jackson and Nicole Hemmer, plus reflections from legendary filmmaker Ken Burns.

The Copperhead Conspiracy

Sunday, July 5th, Noon

The Copperhead Conspiracy is a powerful 59-minute documentary special that tells a forgotten story from the American Civil War. A group of Northerners, angry at President Lincoln, conspired with Confederates to plan an armed insurrection intended to topple the governments of several midwestern states and free tens of thousands of Confederate prisoners from Union prisons, hoping they would force an end to the Civil War with the Confederacy intact and slavery still legal. It would have worked, except for a Union spy who was embedded in their midst.

