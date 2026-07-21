6 Shows to Hear This August on WVIA Radio

The Elixir of Love - Gaetano Donizetti

Saturday, August 1, 1pm

VENUE: Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona, Spain

CAST: Adina - Pretty Yende, Nemorino - Michael Spyres,

Belcore - Jan Antem, Dulcamara - Fabio Capitanucci, Giannetta - Núria Vilà

ENSEMBLE: Gran Teatre del Liceu Orchestra & Chorus

CONDUCTOR: Diego Matheuz Approx.

LENGTH: 2 hours, 38 minutes

Sung in Italian

Pelléas et Mélisande - Claude Debussy

Saturday, August 8, 1pm

VENUE: Teatro alla Scala, Milan, Italy

CAST: Pelléas - Bernard Richter, Mélisande - Sara Blanch, Golaud - Simon Keenlyside, Geneviève - Marie-Nicole Lemieux, Arkel - John Relyea

ENSEMBLE: La Scala Orchestra & Chorus

CONDUCTOR: Maxime Pascal

LENGTH: 2 hours, 55 minutes

Sung in French

Geoffroy Schied

Faust - Charles Gounod

Saturday, August 15, 1pm

VENUE: Bavarian State Opera, Munich, Germany

CAST: Faust - Jonathan Tetelman, Méphistophélès - Kyle Ketelsen, Marguerite - Olga Kulchynska, Valentin - Florian Sempey, Wagner - Thomas Mole, Siebel - Emily Sierra, Marthe Schwerdtlein - Dshamilja Kaiser

ENSEMBLE: Bavarian State Orchestra & Chorus

CONDUCTOR: Nathalie Stutzmann

LENGTH: 3 hours, 9 minutes

Sung in French

Luisa Miller - Giuseppe Verdi

Saturday, August 22, 1pm

VENUE: Vienna State Opera, Vienna, Austria

CAST: Graf von Walter - Roberto Tagliavini, Rodolfo - Freddie De Tommaso, Federica - Daria Sushkova, Wurm - Marko Mimica, Miller - George Petean, Luisa - Nadine Sierra

ENSEMBLE: Vienna State Opera Orchestra & Chorus

CONDUCTOR: Michele Mariotti

LENGTH: 2hours, 40 minutes

Sung in Italian

Die Fledermaus - Johann Strauss II

Saturday, August 29, 1pm

VENUE: Vienna State Opera, Vienna, Austria

CAST: Gabriel von Eisenstein - Jonas Kaufmann, Rosalinde - Diana Damrau, Frank - Jochen Schmeckenbecher, Prinz Orlofsky - Daria Sushkova, Alfred - Jörg Schneider, Dr. Falke - Adrian Eröd, Dr. Blind - Lukas Schmidt, Adele - Ilia Staple, Ida - Hannah-Theres Weigl, Frosch - Michael Niavarani

ENSEMBLE: Vienna State Opera Orchestra & Chorus

CONDUCTOR: Markus Poschner

LENGTH: 3 hours, 38 minutes

Sung in German

Concierto

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists. Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

