6 Shows to Hear This August on WVIA Radio

The Elixir of Love - Gaetano Donizetti
Saturday, August 1, 1pm
VENUE: Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona, Spain
CAST: Adina - Pretty Yende, Nemorino - Michael Spyres,
Belcore - Jan Antem, Dulcamara - Fabio Capitanucci, Giannetta - Núria Vilà
ENSEMBLE: Gran Teatre del Liceu Orchestra & Chorus
CONDUCTOR: Diego Matheuz Approx.
LENGTH: 2 hours, 38 minutes
Sung in Italian
Pelléas et Mélisande - Claude Debussy
Saturday, August 8, 1pm
VENUE: Teatro alla Scala, Milan, Italy
CAST: Pelléas - Bernard Richter, Mélisande - Sara Blanch, Golaud - Simon Keenlyside, Geneviève - Marie-Nicole Lemieux, Arkel - John Relyea
ENSEMBLE: La Scala Orchestra & Chorus
CONDUCTOR: Maxime Pascal
LENGTH: 2 hours, 55 minutes
Sung in French
Faust - Charles Gounod
Saturday, August 15, 1pm
VENUE: Bavarian State Opera, Munich, Germany
CAST: Faust - Jonathan Tetelman, Méphistophélès - Kyle Ketelsen, Marguerite - Olga Kulchynska, Valentin - Florian Sempey, Wagner - Thomas Mole, Siebel - Emily Sierra, Marthe Schwerdtlein - Dshamilja Kaiser
ENSEMBLE: Bavarian State Orchestra & Chorus
CONDUCTOR: Nathalie Stutzmann
LENGTH: 3 hours, 9 minutes
Sung in French
Luisa Miller - Giuseppe Verdi
Saturday, August 22, 1pm
VENUE: Vienna State Opera, Vienna, Austria
CAST: Graf von Walter - Roberto Tagliavini, Rodolfo - Freddie De Tommaso, Federica - Daria Sushkova, Wurm - Marko Mimica, Miller - George Petean, Luisa - Nadine Sierra
ENSEMBLE: Vienna State Opera Orchestra & Chorus
CONDUCTOR: Michele Mariotti
LENGTH: 2hours, 40 minutes
Sung in Italian
Die Fledermaus - Johann Strauss II
Saturday, August 29, 1pm
VENUE: Vienna State Opera, Vienna, Austria
CAST: Gabriel von Eisenstein - Jonas Kaufmann, Rosalinde - Diana Damrau, Frank - Jochen Schmeckenbecher, Prinz Orlofsky - Daria Sushkova, Alfred - Jörg Schneider, Dr. Falke - Adrian Eröd, Dr. Blind - Lukas Schmidt, Adele - Ilia Staple, Ida - Hannah-Theres Weigl, Frosch - Michael Niavarani
ENSEMBLE: Vienna State Opera Orchestra & Chorus
CONDUCTOR: Markus Poschner
LENGTH: 3 hours, 38 minutes
Sung in German
Concierto
Sundays at 2 p.m.
Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists. Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.