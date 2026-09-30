7 Shows to Hear This October on WVIA Radio

Das Rheingold - Richard Wagner

Saturday, October 3, 1pm

WOTAN: Egils Silins; DONNER: Robert Bork; FROH: Wang Chuan; LOGE: Christian Franz; FRICKA: Bettina Ranch; FREIA: Tanja Kuhn; ERDA: Niu Shasha; ALBERICH: Tomas Tomasson; MIME: Arnold Bezuyen; FASOLT: Andrea Silvestrelli; FAFNER: Guan Zhijing; WOGLINDE: Qin Kanru; WELLGUNDE: Xu Xiaoying; FLOSSHILDE: Zhang Yajie; ENSEMBLE: NCPA Orchestra & Chorus; CONDUCTOR: Lü Jia; APPROX. LENGTH: 2 hours, 40 minutes

La Traviata - Giuseppi Verdi

Saturday, October 10, 1pm

VIOLETTA VALERY: Ekaterina Bakanova; ALFREDO GERMONT: Shi Yijie; GIORGIO GERMONT: Liao Changyong; FLORA BERVOIX: Zhang Yajie; GASTONE: Jin Zhengjian; BARON DOUPHOL: Mei Jie; MARCHESE D'OBIGNY: Zhao Ming; DOCTOR GRENVIL: Guan Zhijing; ANNINA: Zhou Yuqian; DOMESTICO: Sun Weibo; GIUSEPPE: Liang Yufeng; COMMISSIONARIO: Chai Jin; ENSEMBLE: NCPA Orchestra & Chorus; CONDUCTOR: Yu Long; APPROX. LENGTH: 2 hours, 25 minutes

NXB

Tosca - Giacomo Puccini

Saturday, October 17, 1pm

TOSCA: Monica Zanettin; CAVARADOSSI: Han Peng; SCARPIA: Ambrogio Maestri; CESARE ANGELOTTI / CARCERIERE: Guan Zhijing; SAGRESTANO: Wang Meng; SPOLETTA: Liu Naiqi; SCIARRONE: Chen Lei; PASTORE: Zhang Wenqin; ENSEMBLE: NCPA Orchestra & Chorus; CONDUCTOR: Xu Zhong; APPROX. LENGTH: 2 hours, 15 minutes

Xiaojing Wang

Die Walkure - Richard Wagner

Saturday, October 24, 1pm

SIEGMUND: Daniel Brenna; SIEGLINDE: Manuela Uhl; HUNDING: Liang Li; BRÜNNHILDE: Ewa Vesin; WOTAN: Egils Silins; FRICKA: Okka von der Damerau; GERHILDE: Xu Xiaoying; ORTLINDE: Zhou Fan; WALTRAUTE: Zhang Yuan; SCHWERTLEITE: Wang Hongyao; HELMWIGE: Qin Kanru; SIEGRUNE: Niu Shasha; GRIMGERDE: Xu Xiaoyi; ROSSWEISSE: Zhao Kehan; ENSEMBLE: NCPA Orchestra & Chorus; CONDUCTOR: Pietari Inkinen; APPROX. LENGTH: 4 hours

Pagliacci - Ruggero Leoncavallo

Saturday, October 31, 1pm

NEDDA: Michelle Allie Drever; CANIO: Jonathan Burton; TONIO: Franco Pomponi; PEPPE: Jerek Fernández; SILVIO: Jonathan Wilson; ENSEMBLE: Opera Festival of Chicago Orchestra & Chorus; CONDUCTOR: Emanuele Andrizzi; APPROX. LENGTH: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists. Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

Pennsylvania 8th Congressional District Debate

Thursday, October 29, 7pm LIVE

WVIA will broadcast the 2026 8th Congressional District Debate live from the WVIA Studios in Pittston, PA on Thursday, October 29 at 7 p.m. The debate will simulcast live on WVIA-TV and WVIA Radio and will livestream on WVIA’s Youtube channel as well as at wvia.org.

The live debate for the 8th Congressional District will feature incumbent Congressman Robert Bresnahan (R) and Paige Cognetti (D).