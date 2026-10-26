13 Shows to Hear This November on WVIA Radio

Peter Grimes

Saturday, November 7, 1pm

COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten; VENUE: Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London, England; PETER GRIMES: Allan Clayton; ELLEN ORFORD: Maria Bengtsson; CAPTAIN BALSTRODE: Sir Bryn Terfel; SWALLOW: Clive Bayley; NED KEENE: Jacques Imbrailo; AUNTIE: Catherine Wyn-Rogers; MRS SEDLEY: Christine Rice; BOB BOLES: John Graham-Hall; HOBSON: Barnaby Rea; REV. HORACE ADAMS: James Gilchrist; FIRST NIECE: Jennifer France; SECOND NIECE: Natalia Labourdette; ENSEMBLE: Orchestra & Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; CONDUCTOR: Jakub Hrůša; APPROX. LENGTH: 2 hours, 39 minutes

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Rienzi

Saturday, November 14, 1pm

COMPOSER: Richard Wagner; VENUE: Bayreuth Festspielhaus, Germany; RIENZI: Andreas Schager; IRENE: Gabriela Scherer; STEFFANO COLONNA: Andreas Bauer Kanabas; ADRIANO: Jennifer Holloway; PAOLO ORSINI: Michael Nagy; CARDINAL RAIMONDO: Vitalij Kowaljow; BARONCELLI: Matthias Stier; CECCO DEL VECCHIO: Michael Kupfer-Radecky; MESSENGER OF PEACE: Victoria Randem; ENSEMBLE: Bayreuth Festival Orchestra & Chorus; CONDUCTOR: Nathalie Stutzmann; APPROX. LENGTH: 3 hours, 44 minutes

Adriana Lecouvreur

Saturday, November 21, 1pm

COMPOSER: Francesco Cilea; VENUE: Vienna State Opera, Vienna, Austria; ADRIANA LECOUVREUR: Ermonela Jaho; MAURIZIO: Luciano Ganci; PRINCESS DE BOUILLON: Elīna Garanča; PRINCE DE BOUILLON: Simonas Strazdas; MICHONNET: Roberto Frontali; THE ABBÉ DE CHAZEUIL: Andrea Giovannini; QUINAULT: Ivo Stanchev; POISSON: Carlos Osuna; MAJOR-DOMO: Carl Tertio Druml; JOUVENOT: Ileana Tonca; DANGEVILLE: Jana Markovic; ENSEMBLE: Vienna State Opera Orchestra & Chorus; CONDUCTOR: Marco Armiliato; APPROX. LENGTH: 2 hours, 27 minutes

La clemenza di Tito

Saturday, November 28, 1pm

COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; VENUE: Vienna State Opera, Vienna, Austria; TITO: Katleho Mokhoabane; VITELLIA: Hanna-Elisabeth Müller; SERVILIA: Florina Ilie; SESTO: Emily D'Angelo; ANNIO: Alma Neuhaus; PUBLIO: Matheus França; ENSEMBLE: Vienna State Opera Orchestra & Chorus; CONDUCTOR: Pablo Heras-Casado; APPROX. LENGTH: 2 hours, 17 minutes

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

Thanksgiving Specials

King of Instruments - Thanksgiving

Thursday, November 26, 10am

In this week of giving thanks, we hear some musical selections to help celebrate the season, both from newer composers such as Carson Cooman, Edwin Childs, Aaron David Miller, and Dan Locklair, as well as from established talents like Edwin Lemare and Sigfrid Karg-Elert.

Classical Guitar Alive! - Music for Thanksgiving

Thursday, November 26, 11am

Wind & Rhythm - The Gathering Place At Thanksgiving

Thursday, November 26, Noon

The hymn “We Gather Together” was written in 1597 to celebrate the Dutch victory over the Spanish in a war of national liberation against the King of Spain who forbade Dutch Protestants the right to gather for worship. It is now popularly associated with Thanksgiving Day in America and is often sung at family meals and religious services on that day. Wind & Rhythm uses the spirit of this freedom to express all viewpoints in its slogan, "the gathering place for people who love band music" to invite all music lovers to share in the wonderful wind band community spirit.

Played in Oregon - Edgar Meyer & The Dover Quartet

Thursday, November 26, 1pm

This week on Played in Oregon: Edgar Meyer and The Dover Quartet. The celebrated bassist and composer teamed up with friends this summer to play concerts featuring his own charming 1995 string quintet; we’ll hear that and a few pieces from the Southern Oregon Repertory Singers recent festival of contemporary choral music in Ashland.

From the Vault - Autumn & Thanksgiving 2

Friday, November 27, 10am

This program features pieces with an Autumn and Thanksgiving theme. I present several interpretations of October, a Thanksgiving ingredients segment and Thanksgiving and Forefathers' Day by Ives eventually followed by Autumn Thoughts from An Autumn Symphony by Joseph Marx.

Harmonia Early Music: Bountiful Harvest Music

Friday, November 27, 11am

Join us this hour for a musical celebration of the harvest season. From pumpkins, corn stalks, and cool breezes to the more spiritual aspects of remembrance and mortality, we’ve got bushels of sixteenth- and seventeenth-century tunes to put you in an autumn mood. We’ll explore folk songs, madrigals, and masses inspired by hunting, foliage, and cool weather and take in poignant psalm settings for All Souls’ Day, and hear from composers including William Byrd, Ippolito Baccusi, and John Taverner. On our featured recording, Baptiste Romain and Le Miroir de Musique introduce us to Antoine Gosswin, singer, violinist, and composer extraordinaire at the court of Emperor Maximilian the Second in Bavaria.

Early Music Now! - Rejoice & Give Thanks

Friday, November 27, Noon

We're celebrating Thanksgiving with sounds of joy and gratitude including a Magnificat setting by Victoria, a German Te Deum by Hieronymus Praetorius, and Bach's Cantata No. 29 featuring Collegium Vocale Gent.

Reel Music - Americana in Film

Friday, November 27, 1pm

Grab some leftover turkey and dressing, and settle in for an hour of themes from movies that capture the essence of smalltown America: The Grapes of Wrath, East of Eden, Meet Me in St. Louis, Our Town, A River Runs Through It, A Christmas Story, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

