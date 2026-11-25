Metropolitan Opera: Samson et Dalila

Saturday, December 5 at 12 p.m. on WVIA Radio

Saint-Saëns' Samson et Dalila, conducted by Giacomo Sagripanti, features Clay Hilley as Samson, Aigul Akhmetshina as Dalila, Quinn Kelsey as the High Priest of Dagon, Alfred Walker as Abimélech, and Morris Robinson as the Old Hebrew.

Metropolitan Opera: Maria Stuarda

Saturday, December 12 at 1 p.m. on WVIA Radio

Donizetti's Maria Stuarda, conducted by Enrique Mazzola, features Lisette Oropesa as Maria Stuarda, Angela Meade as Elisabetta, René Barbera as Leicester, Adolfo Corrado as Talbot, and Mihai Damian as Cecil.

Metropolitan Opera: The Magic Flute

Saturday, December 19 at 1 p.m. on WVIA Radio

Mozart's The Magic Flute is presented in an abridged English-language holiday production conducted by Nicholas Carter. The cast includes David Portillo as Tamino, Emma Marhefka as Pamina, Gordon Bintner as Papageno, Jeni Houser as the Queen of the Night, In Sung Sim as Sarastro, Thomas Capobianco as Monostatos, and Nicholas Newton as the Speaker.

Metropolitan Opera: Hansel and Gretel

Saturday, December 26 at 1 p.m. on WVIA Radio

Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel is presented in an English-language performance recorded January 1, 2008. Conducted by Vladimir Jurowski, the production features Christine Schäfer as Gretel, Alice Coote as Hänsel, Philip Langridge as the Witch, Rosalind Plowright as Gertrude, and Alan Held as Peter.

Concierto

Sundays at 2 p.m. on WVIA Radio

Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Plácido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto introduces Latino audiences to classical music while celebrating the diversity of Hispanic culture and its contributions to the genre.

Hanukkah Programming

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic Chamber Concert: Dreams & Klezmer

Sunday, December 6 at 2 p.m. on WVIA Radio

Enjoy a concert perfect for Hanukkah with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic! Dreams & Klezmer will feature Dreams & Prayers of Isaac the Blind by Osvaldo Golijov and arrangements of traditional Klezmer tunes.

Christmas Eve – December 24

The Rhythm Atlas Christmas Special

Thursday, December 24 at 10 a.m. on WVIA Radio

Join host Denis McGilvray for a cup of musical cheer on The Rhythm Atlas Christmas Special. You'll hear a classic wassailing song from England, a familiar French carol covered by an Icelandic folk ensemble, Cajun band BeauSoleil, some seasonal salsa, and much more.

A Handel & Haydn Society Christmas

Thursday, December 24 at 11 a.m. on WVIA Radio

Celebrate the season with this hour-long special featuring Christmas choral music from America's oldest continuously performing ensemble, Boston's Handel & Haydn Society. Founded in 1815, the Society is celebrating its bicentennial season, including its 400th performance of Handel's Messiah. Join host Cale Wiggins for this program featuring music from the 15th century to the late 20th century — a Christmas for all times.

The 42nd Annual Messiah Sing-Along Featuring the Arcadia Chorale

Thursday, December 24 at 12 p.m. on WVIA Radio

A yearly tradition continues on WVIA Radio as we bring you the 42nd Annual Messiah Sing-Along! Join the Arcadia Chorale and the congregation of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scranton as we celebrate the 2026 holiday season.

Christmas Day – December 25

Wind & Rhythm Christmas Special

Friday, December 25 at 10 a.m. on WVIA Radio

Back in 1946, in the middle of a heat wave in Washington, D.C., the chief of the Scandinavian Desk of Military Intelligence dreamed up a piece of music that took him a couple of years to complete. Did you know that Leroy Anderson worked at the Pentagon at the end of World War II? The piece he wrote, Sleigh Bells, was written between his service during World War II and his recall to active duty for the Korean War. It was just a short time between the two conflicts, and what do you think he was thinking about?

365 Holidays with the Canadian Brass

Friday, December 25 at 11 a.m. on WVIA Radio

The Canadian Brass play holiday favorites in new and classic arrangements. 365 Holidays includes their exhilarating Hanukah Medley, as well as Joy to the World, The First Noel, Silent Night, a new arrangement of Jingle Bells in the style of Handel, and many other tunes for the season.

The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 2026

Friday, December 25 at 12 p.m. on WVIA Radio

This two-hour program is a musical celebration of the winter holidays — Advent, Chanukah, the Solstice, Christmas, Dongzhi, New Year's, and Twelfth Night/Epiphany — featuring traditional carols, wassails, hymns, ballads, children's game-songs, and folk dance tunes excerpted from live Christmas and Midwinter Revels stage productions presented around the country.

New Year's Eve – December 31

King of Instruments: New Year, New Additions

Thursday, December 31 at 10 a.m. on WVIA Radio

Wind & Rhythm: Music with Drink Pairings for the New Year

Thursday, December 31 at 11 a.m. on WVIA Radio

This week we're going to bring in the New Year with some great music, accompanied by suggested drink pairings of both the spirited and non-alcoholic varieties. Grab your favorite glass and celebrate with David Maslanka, John Philip Sousa, John Mackey, Frank Ticheli, Julie Giroux, David Holsinger, and Charles Mingus, all at the gathering place for people who love band music, Wind & Rhythm. Happy New Year!

American Landscapes: Festivities – A New Year Celebration

Thursday, December 31 at 12 p.m. on WVIA Radio

Joyful American music to help celebrate the New Year with rousing overtures, jubilees, marches, and festival music. Morton Gould, Stephen Foster, and Victor Herbert are just a few of the composers represented on the program.

The Soundtrack: To Live – Films for the New Year

Thursday, December 31 at 1 p.m. on WVIA Radio

This week on The Soundtrack, Haley Taylor invites you to spend New Year's Eve the best way she knows how: watching movies that reflect, reset, and reimagine the year ahead. From the bittersweet romance of The Apartment to the emotional arc of When Harry Met Sally, the toxic elegance of Phantom Thread, and the quiet revelation of Ikiru, this episode explores four films where music and story meet at turning points in time. With behind-the-scenes details, personal reflections, and unforgettable scores — from Charles Williams to Harry Connick Jr. to Jonny Greenwood — this isn't just a celebration of New Year's; it's a meditation on what it means to begin again.

Toast of the Nation

Thursday, December 31 at 9 p.m. on WVIA Radio

Happy New Year from Toast of the Nation, your NPR New Year's Eve tradition since the 1970s. Enjoy sets from Nicole Zuraitis, Kassa Overall, Sofía Rei, Marcus Gilmore, Marshall Allen, Kokayi, Amir El-Saffar, and Jack DeJohnette in George Colligan's trio.

New Year's Day – January 1, 2027

King of Instruments: Happy New Year!

Friday, January 1 at 10 a.m. on WVIA Radio

We end the year with some guest hosts who have brought some of their favorite organ pieces. We celebrate with our friends on this New Year's special.

Broadway Matinee: Songs from the Stage & Screen

Friday, January 1 at 11 a.m. on WVIA Radio

Songs of time, especially ones that mark a year in the life.

The Score with Edmund Stone: New Beginnings for the New Year

Friday, January 1 at 12 p.m. on WVIA Radio

This week on The Score with Edmund Stone, redemption and renewal are featured in great film narratives. Enjoy soundtracks from Bridget Jones's Diary, The Color Purple, Gladiator, and The Shawshank Redemption in this special edition celebrating new beginnings for the New Year.

Analog Masters: Happy New Year 1926!

Friday, January 1 at 1 p.m. on WVIA Radio

A chronological sampling of some of the best recordings made in 1926, from Albert Coates's Wagner to Fritz Kreisler's timeless performance of the Mendelssohn Concerto to Willem Mengelberg's Beethoven.

