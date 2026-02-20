40 Shows to Watch This March on WVIA TV

In The Spotlight

Scholastic Scrimmage

Thursdays 7 & 7:30pm

This high school academic quiz show challenges top students from WVIA’s member school districts about all academic disciplines.

Capitalism & Capital Markets: Senator Rick Scott

Tuesday, March 10th 7pm

Senator Rick Scott visits Bucknell University as part of Open Discourse Coalition's Capitalism & Capital Markets Series. Senator Scott was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018 and is currently serving his second term representing the state of Florida. Prior to his election to the Senate, he served two terms as the 45th governor of Florida.

Keystone Edition - Online Betting: Gambling with Our Future?

Monday, March 23rd 7pm

The rise of sports betting in the U.S. following a landmark 2018 Supreme Court ruling fueled significant increases in gambling addiction. The growth of online sports gambling further accelerated that trend, which disproportionately affects males, some starting as juveniles. Are there safeguards in place online for juveniles? Are parents aware? What is the path to recovery for people suffering from addiction?

Conversations for the Common Good: Colorectal Cancer - Prevention, Treatment & A Path Forward

Monday, March 30th 7pm

This program offers an approachable overview of colorectal cancer, including what it is, how it can be prevented, and its diagnosis and treatment today. Viewers will learn about the factors that increase risk, the importance of regular screening and early detection, and the latest treatment options available. The program will also include updates on developments in care that improve outcomes across communities.

Drama

All Creatures Great and Small: Seasons of the Dales

Sunday, March 1st 9pm

Revisit the most picturesque scenes from the beloved series in a relaxing trip to the idyllic Yorkshire countryside. Enjoy the enchanting journey through time, seasons, weather and location with the help of the cast, creators and local residents.

Cozy Mysteries of Masterpiece Mystery

Sunday, March 1st 10:30pm

Discover the secrets of the "cozy mystery" in this exploration of the genre. Go behind-the-scenes of Grantchester, Magpie Murders, Moonflower Murders, The Marlow Murder Club, and Miss Scarlet to learn what makes these mysteries so enchanting.

Official Preview

The Forsytes: An Inside Look

Sunday, March 8th 7pm

Go behind the scenes in an extended sneak preview of the Masterpiece series, 'The Forsytes.' Hear from the cast as they describe the work involved with bringing us back to the early 20th century in this lavish production.

Manners of Downton Abbey: A Masterpiece Special

Sunday, March 8th 8pm

Enter the world of Edwardian manners with Alastair Bruce, historical advisor to "Downton Abbey." Bruce and the series' leading cast members explain how they re-create the authentic etiquette of aristocrats and servants.

More Manners of Downton Abbey: A Masterpiece Special

Sunday, March 8th 9:30pm

Return to the world of manners with Alastair Bruce, "Downton Abbey's" historical advisor. With interviews with cast members like Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery, the program navigates the social protocol of aristocrats and servants in the 1920s.

Season 15 Preview

Call the Midwife

Sundays 8pm, March 22nd - May 10th

The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib and burn their bras outside Nonnatus House. Over the year, the team handles challenging cases including premature birth, placenta previa, kidney cancer, tuberculosis, and slavery. With a cast including Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Linda Bassett, and Georgie Glen.

Official Trailer

The Forsytes on Masterpiece

Sundays 9pm, March 22nd - April 26th

Desire, ambition and betrayal simmer at the heart of the sumptuous costume drama, THE FORSYTES. The series chronicles the lives, loves, trials and triumphs of a wealthy Victorian era stockbroking family, whose generations find themselves torn between tradition and self-sacrifice versus personal happiness and the pursuit of love. Inspired by John Galsworthy’s celebrated novels, the stellar ensemble includes Stephen Moyer (“True Blood”), Jack Davenport (“The Morning Show”), Millie Gibson (“Doctor Who”), Tuppence Middleton (“Downton Abbey: A New Era”), Joshua Orpin (“Titans”), Francesca Annis (“Flesh and Blood”), Eleanor Tomlinson (“The Couple Next Door”) and Danny Griffin (“Fate: The Winx Saga”).

The Count of Monte Cristo on Masterpiece

Sundays 9pm, March 22nd - May 10th

The Count of Monte Cristo is a lush adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel, starring Sam Claflin as Edmond Dantes, a sailor falsely accused of treason and imprisoned. After years of captivity, he emerges as the Count of Monte Cristo to take revenge on those who have wronged him. The series also stars Jeremy Irons and Ana Girardot.

History

Making of The American Revolution

Tuesday, March 3rd 8pm

Go behind the scenes with Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, David Schmidt and their team to learn about the production, which took nearly a decade to complete. The program includes clips from the series and visits several stops on the film's cross-country tour.

Ken Burns: One Nation, Many Stories

Monday, March 9th 9:30pm

Explore the acclaimed filmmaker's more recent work in new interviews with Burns and his colleagues. Featuring excerpts from Country Music, Muhammad Ali, Benjamin Franklin, The U.S. and the Holocaust, The American Buffalo, The Vietnam War and others.

Of the People: The Women of the Civil Rights Movement

Tuesday, March 10th 8pm

Discover the powerful stories of Fannie Lou Hamer, Angela Davis, Dolores Huerta and Yuri Kochiyama four extraordinary women whose courage, intellect and activism helped shape the course of the civil and human rights movements in America.

Extended Trailer

Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom

Tuesday, March 10th 9:30pm

Go beyond the legend and meet the woman who repeatedly risked her own life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. One of the greatest freedom fighters in U.S. history, Tubman was an Underground Railroad conductor, a Civil War scout, and a spy.

News & Public Affairs

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2026: From Dublin, Ireland (Only on the WVIA Create Channel)

Tuesday, March 17th 11am on WVIA Create

Macgillivray Freeman's Ireland

Tuesday, March 17th 7:30pm

Ireland's stunning natural wonders and rich cultural heritage come alive in this cross-country adventure narrated by Liam Neeson. Writer Manchan Magan, violinist Patricia Treacy and four teens crisscross the Emerald Isle on a quest to connect with their Irish heritage, with stops at the Cliffs of Moher, Giant's Causeway, the Skellig Islands, Dublin, Belfast, the Book of Kells and more.

From that Small Island: The Story of The Irish Feature Film

Thursday, March 12th 8pm

Narrated by award winning actor Colin Farrell, From that Small Island:The Story of the Irish tells the fascinating history of an island people who have truly left their mark on the world. 6 million people live on the island of Ireland, but over 80 million people worldwide say they are Irish. What does that mean? How have we been shaped by our history? Our geography? Where did we come from? Where did we go? The story of the Irish has its highs and lows, It is the story of a people rooted in Ireland, but at home in the world. Ultimately, it is a story of the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Terry Gross & Ken Burns: The American Revolution

Tuesday, March 3rd 7:30pm

In this special conversation, Terry Gross sits down with Ken Burns to discuss his PBS series The American Revolution.

Official Trailer

Henry David Thoreau

Part 1 - Monday, March 30th 9pm

Part 2 - Monday, March 30th 10pm

Part 3 - Tuesday, March 31st 9pm

Henry David Thoreau helped define modern environmentalism and nonviolent resistance. The author of Walden and Civil Disobedience, his words resonate urgently today as humanity struggles to live in harmony with nature - and each other.

Arts & Music

Mister Rogers: It's You I Like

Monday, March 9th 8pm

Join host Michael Keaton to celebrate "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," the pioneering children's series that premiered nationally 50 years ago. Celebrities, cast members and Joanne Rogers reveal their favorite memories from the series.

Pavarotti 90: The Man Who Moved the World

Sunday, March 1st 7pm

The tribute concert PAVAROTTI 90: THE MAN WHO MOVED THE WORLD, filmed in September 2025 at Italy's Arena di Verona, celebrates what would have been the acclaimed tenor's 90th birthday. Featuring world-renowned opera and pop artists, including Andrea Bocelli, the performance showcases the two diverse musical sides of Pavarotti. More than just a concert, this gathering also served as a heartfelt memorial, honoring the tenor through testimonies, memories, video clips and powerful performances.

More Deconstructing the Beatles

Monday, March 2nd 8pm

In MORE DECONSTRUCTING THE BEATLES, acclaimed "Beatle-ologist" Scott Freiman guides you, step by step, on an educational journey through several of The Beatles' milestone albums and the fascinating stories that accompanied them. No matter how much you know about the Beatles, there's something new here for you. Episodes in the second installment include "Deconstructing a Hard Day's Night," "A Stroll Down Penny Lane," and "Here Come the Songs: The Evolution of George Harrison."

Barry Manilow - Live by Request

Thursday, March 5th 8pm

Grab a front-row seat as the consummate performer fields call-in requests for his greatest hits in a live broadcast from 1996. Classics performed include "Mandy," "Copacabana," and "I Write The Songs," interspersed with stories and chats with fans.

Foo Fighters - Live at Wembley Stadium

Thursday, March 5th 9:30pm

Filmed over two sold-out nights at England's largest arena, FOO FIGHTERS - LIVE AT WEMBLEY STADIUM features classic Foo Fighters hits,from "Everlong" to "The Pretender," plus special guest appearances by Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin.

Country Classics

Saturday, March 7th 8:30pm

Celebrate the timeless legacy of country music with today's stars honoring the genre's most iconic legends. Featuring powerful performances of classic hits, the program is a heartfelt tribute to the voices that shaped country music.

Barbra Streisand Timeless - Live in Concert

Friday, March 13th 9pm

Enjoy a magical concert filmed on New Year's Eve in 1999 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Staged as an original, Broadway-style musical in which Barbra looks back at her past, the production featured an orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.

Johnny Mathis - Wonderful, Wonderful!

Saturday, March 14th 7pm

Recorded at The Tropicana in Atlantic City on October 27, 2006 in celebration of his 50 years in show business, JOHNNY MATHIS: WONDERFUL, WONDERFUL! features Johnny performing many of his hits including "In the Morning", "Wonderful! Wonderful!", "What I Did For Love", "Chances Are", "Misty", "Maria", Stranger in Paradise", and "A Certain Smile."

The Great Irish Songbook

Saturday, March 14th 8:30pm

Join internationally acclaimed Sligo-based band Dervish and a stellar lineup of artists to celebrate the uniquely powerful Irish tradition of song, a tradition as powerful in America as it is at home. Reflecting the American experience for almost two centuries, Irish and American music are inextricably intertwined. One of the world's most renowned and imaginative interpreters of Irish folk music, Dervish have devoted the last three decades to gently reinventing the traditional songs of their homeland. They will be joined by special guests David Gray, Imelda May, Moya Brennan (of Clannad), The Indigo Girls, Kate Rusby and many more. Performances were filmed at the London Palladium, Dublin's National Concert Hall and more intimate venues like Leo's Tavern in Donegal

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show

Sunday, March 15th 7pm

Celebrate the magic in this powerful and stirring reinvention of the groundbreaking show. Catapulting Riverdance into the 21st century, this new cinematic experience immerses viewers in the extraordinary energy and passion of Irish music and dance.

Andre Rieu: Power of Love

Sunday, March 15th 9pm

Recorded live in Maastricht in 2024, highlights include Verdi's Triumphal March of Aida performed with 400 brass players, "Strauss & Co," "Dancing on the Stars" with 16-year-old Emma Kok, a singalong of "Sweet Caroline," "The Blue Danube," and more.

Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time

Fridays 9pm, March 27th & April 3rd

Step into a dancer's world with America's oldest dance company and experience what it takes to be an "Athlete of God". Follow the Martha Graham dancers from studio to stage and on a global tour. Featuring the words of Martha Graham, voiced by Meryl Streep.

Great Performances at the Met - La Boheme

Friday, March 20th 9pm

The passionate, timeless, and indelible story of love among young artists in Paris, La Boheme can stake its claim as the world's most popular opera. At first glance, La Boheme is the definitive depiction of the joys and sorrows of love and loss; on closer inspection, it reveals the deep emotional significance hidden in the trivial things - a bonnet, an old overcoat, a chance meeting with a neighbor - that make up our everyday lives.

Science & Nature

Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"

Nature - Parenthood: The Greatest Adventure

Wednesday, March 4th 8pm

Parenthood is a journey like no other. It's full of moments of joy and danger, and for animal parents the stakes couldn't be higher - success ensures the future of life on Earth. See their amazing stories of dedication, adaptability and sacrifice.

The Planets: Mars Preview

Nova - The Planets: Mars

Wednesday, March 4th 9:30pm

Mars was once a blue water world studded with active volcanoes. But when its magnetic field and protective atmosphere faded, it became the frozen desert planet we know today. With so many necessary elements in place, did life ever form on Mars?

Preview of Museum Alive with David Attenborough

Nature - Museum Alive with David Attenborough

Wednesday, March 11th 8pm

Sir David Attenborough takes us on a journey through London's world-famous Natural History Museum, revealing it as it's never been seen before, in a compelling tale of discovery and adventure. As the doors are locked and night falls, Attenborough meets the extinct creatures that fascinate him the most, as they magically come alive in front of his eyes; dinosaurs, ice age beasts and giant reptiles. This is a special collaboration of experts and curators from the Natural History Museum and world-leading animation teams, allowing new insights into how these creatures lived and behaved.

The Planets: Jupiter Preview

Nova - The Planets: Jupiter

Wednesday, March 11th 9:30pm

Jupiter's massive gravitational force made it a wrecking ball when it barreled through the early solar system. But it also shaped life on Earth, delivering comets laden with water and perhaps even the fateful asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs.

Pompeii's Secret Underworld Preview

Nova - Pompeii’s Secret Underworld

Wednesday, March 18th 9pm

New archaeological finds in Pompeii are revealing that the city, hailed as a sophisticated jewel of the Roman Empire, hid a very dark side. As the evidence unfolds, a much more complex picture of the fated city comes into view.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Preview

Nova - Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Wednesday, March 25th 9pm

On March 26, 2024, a massive container ship plowed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six highway workers. How did the ship lose control? Why did the bridge fail so catastrophically? And how many other bridges around the world are at risk?

