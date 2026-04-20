27 Shows to Watch This May on WVIA TV

In The Spotlight

Scholastic Scrimmage

Thursdays 7 & 7:30pm

This high school academic quiz show challenges top students from WVIA’s member school districts about all academic disciplines.

Immigration in NEPA - Preview

Keystone Edition - Immigration in NEPA: American Dream or Nightmare?

Monday, May 11th 7pm

With ICE agents widely cracking down on immigration enforcement nationwide at unprecedented levels, they’re making their presence felt in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, too. With this episode of Keystone Edition, WVIA News will examine what’s happening in the region and public reaction to it.

WVIA 60th Anniversary: Throwback Thursdays

In commemoration of WVIA's 60th anniversary, on one Thursday a month WVIA will open up the vaults to present an evening of classic WVIA original productions.

State of Pennsylvania - NEPA's First HDTV Show

Thursday, May 21st 8pm

Host Bill Kelly (WVIA President 1991-2013) talks with George Strimel (WVIA President 1966-1980)) in the first local HDTV show in Northeastern Pennsylvania. (2007)

Ubaldo

Thursday, May 21st 9pm

UBALDO tells the story of a religious cultural festival that traces its roots back 850 years. The celebration, known as the "La Festa Dei Ceri," occurs in only two places in the world: the unlikely sister cities of Gubbio, in Umbria, Italy, and Jessup, a coal-mining town in northeast Pennsylvania. Shot entirely on location, UBALDO captures the intensity of key moments from both festivals - from the raising of the statues onto the platforms, to the sprinting of the platform teams to the strategizing of the team captains. The film also details the expressive language and precise protocols of La Festa Dei Ceri, including colorful community activities leading up to the race, and the traditional uniforms worn by the platform bearers. (2007)

A Journey to the Endless Mountains

Thursday, May 21st 10pm

Explore the history, culture and traditions of the Endless Mountain region and meet some of the people who reside there with Narrator/Writer Michael Downend. Along the way we'll visit French Azilum, the Hartford Fair, Camptown race festival, Eagles Mere, Old Mill Village and more. (1987)

VIA Short Takes: America 250 Edition

Monday, May 4th 7pm

On this special America 250 edition of VIA Short Takes. Hear the story behind the greatest athlete of all time. Visit Pennsylvania's last operating water-powered sawmill. Take a tour of a national historic landmark church in Carbon County. And meet artist Sue Hand, dedicated to preserving local history.

Wyoming County Voices: Prevention Starts in Our Schools

Monday, May 25th 9pm

Wyoming County Voices: Prevention Starts in Our Schools brings together educators, community leaders, and public health advocates to address the opioid crisis through education and early prevention. Produced in collaboration with the Wyoming County Opioid Settlement Committee, the Lackawanna Trail and Tunkhannock School Districts, and WVIA, this program highlights how schools and communities are working together to inform students, support families, and build awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse. Through conversation and shared perspectives, the program explores how school-based prevention efforts can help protect the next generation and strengthen the Wyoming County community.

History

The Montiers: An American Story

Sunday, May 3rd 7pm

THE MONTIERS: AN AMERICAN STORY is a half-hour program that tells the history of the Montiers - a trailblazing Philadelphia family who were among the first African American landowners in Pennsylvania. Family portraits found under a bed unveil the captivating story of an African American family with a rich history and blood ties to the first mayor of Philadelphia, Humphrey Morrey, appointed by William Penn in 1691. The Montiers' interracial love story is remarkable and offers viewers insight into how they overcame adversity and set the stage for many pioneering family stories that followed.

Final Landing on Iwo Jima

Sunday, May 24th 7pm

A "then and now" look at the Japanese island at the heart of a brutal World War II battle, A FINAL LANDING ON IWO JIMA follows two men as they visit the historic war site. One is a 100-year-old veteran of the 4th Marine Division who returns to Iwo Jima for the final time after being wounded there in the savage battle decades earlier. The other is the son of a marine who has spent decades searching for details of his father's time on the island with little luck. He finally visits Iwo Jima to piece his dad's wartime puzzle together. Narrated by sportscaster Jim Nantz, the film details events leading up to, through and after the Battle of Iwo Jima via veteran interviews, archival material and recreations.

Preview | China's Bronze Kingdom

Secrets of the Dead - China's Bronze Kingdom

Wednesday, May 27th 10pm

A mysterious ancient city lies hidden in the mountains of Sichuan - remnants of a kingdom consigned to oblivion for thousands of years, until the chance discovery of a jade artifact in 1929. More than 10, 000 unusual items have been found at the site which experts believe may be as archaeologically important as the Terracotta Army of Xi'an. Could this be the capital of the ancient Shu kingdom?

Ernie Pyle: Life in the Trenches

Thursday, May 28th 9pm

Known as "America's storyteller," famed WWII correspondent Ernie Pyle remains one of American history's most beloved journalists. ERNIE PYLE: LIFE IN THE TRENCHES tells the story of the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist who reached millions each week with stories celebrating "ordinary" Americans doing extraordinary things. The colloquial charm and folksy style of Pyle's writings spoke to his readers as he captured snapshots of American life during the 1930s.

News & Public Affairs

Prairie Prophecy

Sunday, May 10th 7pm

PRAIRIE PROPHECY follows visionary scientist and farmer Wes Jackson, co-founder of The Land Institute, whose pioneering work in perennial agriculture redefines humanity's relationship with the Earth. Blending science, soul, and storytelling, the film traces Jackson's lifelong mission to create sustainable farming systems that restore ecological balance and offer hope in the face of climate change.

Toolbox of America

Sunday, May 17th 7pm

THE TOOLBOX OF AMERICA explores the innovations that one family brought to manufacturing in America, and the transformation of one New England city that emerged during the 19th and 20th centuries as the "Hardware Capital of the World." By the early 20th century, New Britain, Connecticut had become the nexus of manufacturing in America.Post-WWII, there were at least nine large hardware companies based in this industrial city, and according to the Hartford Courant, employing at least 15,000 people, and paying $75 million in mostly local wages (more than $700 million in today's dollars). Working in tool factories sustained generations of New Britain's families - including the Stanleys, a large and prolific group of innovators who were cousins, and rivals. Today, Stanley Black & Decker is the one hardware company that remains in New Britain - and its history is inextricably intertwined with this small Connecticut town whose motto is "Industry fills the hive and enjoys the honey." THE TOOLBOX OF AMERICA features interviews with experts, educators, and industry insiders who shed light on the impact of the Stanley family on New Britain, a little town settled in 1687 that grew to be known as "Hardware City."

Grandma Stand

Monday, May 18th 7pm

At a time when the lack of connection is epidemic, wise and witty grandmothers sit behind a lemonade-style stand in NYC's Central Park, offering heartfelt life lessons to passersby. Inspired by the importance of his own grandmother's guidance, Mike Matthews created the "Grandma Stand" as a place where anyone can find emotional comfort through conversations with an impartial grandma. It has become so popular that "Grandma Stands" are now opening in other states and countries. The hour-long documentary GRANDMA STAND, from two-time Christopher Award winner Susan Polis Schutz, captures the stand in action, offering viewers the opportunity to witness 20 diverse individuals, ranging in age from 10 to 81, candidly and vulnerably share their feelings with a grandmother. "I have a problem with boundaries," said a recent college graduate. "I am anxious about my future," shares another. "I have too much free time on my hands," admits a recently retired lawyer. "I am afraid to cry," reveals a young man whose beloved dog had just died. The program reveals how a brief encounter with someone can have a profound impact. These relatable discussions offer viewers valuable insights into their own lives as well.

W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause

American Masters - W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel with a Cause

Tuesday, May 19th 9pm

Explore the life and legacy of the notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer. Born just five years after the Emancipation Proclamation and passing away on the eve of March in Washington in 1963, his legacy as an activist still resonates today.

National Memorial Day Concert 2026

Sunday, May 24th 8pm & 9:30pm

America's national night of remembrance live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol brings us together as one family of Americans to honor the service of generations of our men and women in uniform, our military families, with a special Semiquincentennial segment honoring all those who have given their lives in service to our nation since its founding 250 years ago. Hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise, the 2026 concert features personal stories and tributes interwoven with musical performances by world-renowned artists and the National Symphony Orchestra to commemorate the real meaning of the holiday.

Seabiscuit: American Experience

Tuesday, May 26th 9pm

He was boxy, with stumpy legs that wouldn't completely straighten, a short straggly tail and an ungainly gait, but though he didn't look the part, Seabiscuit was one of the most remarkable thoroughbred racehorses in history. In the 1930s, when Americans longed to escape the grim realities of Depression-era life, four men turned Seabiscuit into a national hero. They were his fabulously wealthy owner Charles Howard, his famously silent and stubborn trainer Tom Smith, and the two hard-bitten, gifted jockeys who rode him to glory. By following the paths that brought these four together and in telling the story of Seabiscuit's unlikely career, this film illuminates the precarious economic conditions that defined America in the 1930s and explores the fascinating behind-the-scenes world of thoroughbred racing.

Arts & Music

Great Performances - Suffs

Friday, May 8th 9pm

Witness the American women's suffrage movement in this Tony-winning Broadway musical. Created by Shaina Taub, the cast features Taub as Alice Paul, Tony winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, and Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt.

Great Performances - Top Hat

Friday, May 15th 9pm

Enjoy this acclaimed musical inspired by the 1935 movie starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers featuring a timeless score by Irving Berlin including classics like "Cheek to Cheek," "Let's Face the Music and Dance" and "Puttin' on the Ritz.

Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy Preview

Great Performances - Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy

Friday, May 29th 9pm

From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, and from Fanny Brice to Barbra Streisand, this documentary explores the phenomenon of how Jewish-American songwriters created a uniquely American art form. Narrated by Joel Grey, the film explores the unique role of Jewish composers and lyricists in the creation of the modern American musical. Featuring interviews and conversations with some of the greatest composers and writers of the Broadway stage, Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy showcases the work of some of the nation's pre-eminent creators of musical theater, including Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, George and Ira Gershwin, Lorenz Hart, Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Kurt Weill, Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Bock, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Jule Styne and many others.

Tony Bennett: Viva Duets

Saturday, May 30th 7pm

Tony Bennett performs duets with a celebrated roster of performers, including Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Franco De Vita and Vicente Fernandez on classic songs like "For Once In My Life," "Return to Me, " "Who Can I Turn To?" and many more.

Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute

Saturday, May 30th 8pm

With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of the Beatles' classics, the Fab Four will make you think you are back in time rockin' with John, Paul, George and Ringo! With The Fab Four on stage, you'll hear record-perfect live performances of such classics as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Penny Lane," "Here Comes The Sun," "Hey Jude" and many more!

More Deconstructing the Beatles

Saturday, May 30th 9:30pm

In MORE DECONSTRUCTING THE BEATLES, acclaimed "Beatle-ologist" Scott Freiman guides you, step by step, on an educational journey through several of The Beatles' milestone albums and the fascinating stories that accompanied them. No matter how much you know about the Beatles, there's something new here for you. Episodes in the second installment include "Deconstructing a Hard Day's Night," "A Stroll Down Penny Lane," and "Here Come the Songs: The Evolution of George Harrison."

Barbra Streisand: Timeless - Live in Concert

Sunday, May 31st 7pm

Enjoy a magical concert filmed on New Year's Eve in 1999 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Staged as an original, Broadway-style musical in which Barbra looks back at her past, the production featured an orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.

Mysterious Women of Masterpiece

Sunday, May 31st 9pm

Go behind-the-scenes of the popular MASTERPIECE mystery series Miss Scarlet & The Duke, Annika and Magpie Murders. Interviews with the stars and creators offer insights into the joys and challenges of making these shows.

Science & Nature

Trailer

Life on Earth: Attenborough's Greatest Adventures

Wednesday, May 6th 8pm

In 1976, Sir David Attenborough embarked on an ambitious journey to create a documentary of unprecedented scale, changing his life and natural history filmmaking forever. Discover the story behind TV's first wildlife blockbuster: Life on Earth.

Drama

Watch with PBS Passport

Downton Abbey Season One on Masterpiece

Sundays 10pm, May 17th - June 7th

Created by Oscar-winning writer Julian Fellowes (Gosford Park), "Downton Abbey" depicts the lives of the noble Crawley family and the staff who serve them, set at their Edwardian country house in 1912. Featuring an all-star cast, including Hugh Bonneville (MASTERPIECE CLASSIC "Miss Austen Regrets"), Dame Maggie Smith (Harry Potter) and Elizabeth McGovern. Laura Linney hosts.

